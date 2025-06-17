Technology Transfer Lead
Q-Med AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2025-06-17
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Q-Med AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title: Technology Transfer Lead
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (on site)
Job description:
The Technology Transfer Lead will provide oversight on all aspects of technology transfer (TT) programs with key stakeholders to ensure the smooth and efficient transfer of new products, processes, or technologies from R&D to production and other operational units. He will manage and facilitate the transfer of knowledge, technologies, and processes from development to production or from one department or facility to another.
Key responsibilities:
*
Site representation in global technology transfer process
*
Implement programs for smooth transition of products from R&D into full production readiness, representing MS&T in Tech Transfer projects.
*
Subject matter expert (SME) for Technology Transfer and Process Validation strategies.
*
Collaborate with the team to ensure that proposed transfer optimizes the production process in terms of process efficiency, cycle time, reliability, and serviceability.
*
Technology Transfer Management: Lead and coordinate the end-to-end process of transferring technologies from R&D to production or across sites. Develop transfer strategy and implement technology transfer plans, including timelines, key milestones, and risk assessments. Collaborate with process development, engineering, and quality teams to ensure the scalability and robustness of new technologies. Ensures all deliverables are in place prior to each project milestone.
*
Project Management: Create detailed project plans and timelines for tech transfer activities and communicate progress to stakeholders. Track project deliverables, identify and address roadblocks, and ensure all actions are completed on time.
*
Documentation & Compliance: Ensure all technology transfer documentation, including standard operating procedures (SOPs), batch records, and validation protocols, are completed and approved. Ensure compliance with regulatory standards (e.g., FDA, EMA) for the transfer of new technologies. Work with the quality assurance and all support groups to oversee the validation and qualification of new equipment and processes.
*
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Coordinating subject matter experts within Development, MS&T, Engineering, and other site related functions or experts and collaborate with cross-functional teams, including quality assurance, regulatory affairs, and process development, to ensure that new technologies meet all quality, regulatory, and operational requirements. Provide technical oversight and support.
*
Troubleshooting & Problem Solving: Identify potential risks in the technology transfer process and develop mitigation strategies. Provide technical support during process scale-up and commercialization phases, troubleshooting issues as they arise.
*
Training & Support: Ensure that operational teams are adequately trained on new processes, technologies, or equipment. Provide technical expertise and leadership to teams throughout the transfer and scale-up phases.
*
Continuous Improvement: Lead efforts to continuously improve technology transfer processes, ensuring the implementation of best practices. Evaluate and implement process improvements to reduce transfer time and enhance product quality.
Skills & Qualifications
*
PhD/ Master / bachelor's degree in in a relevant scientific or engineering field, such as Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemical Engineering
*
Minimum of 6 years of experience in a pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, or manufacturing environment, with knowledge of regulatory standards and GMP guidelines.
*
Very good knowledge of drug substance and/or drug product manufacturing.
*
Previous work in compounding, filtration, sterilization, filling and packaging.
*
Experience including process validation, transfer, commercialization and manufacturing support and troubleshooting.
*
Experience with root cause analysis (RCA), risk management tools, quality systems (deviations, CAPA, etc.)
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as the selection process is ongoing.
*
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
*
The next step is an interview with the hiring manager
*
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR011500". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Q-Med AB
(org.nr 556258-6882) Arbetsplats
Galderma Kontakt
Galderma meysa.mohamed@galderma.com Jobbnummer
9392222