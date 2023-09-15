Technicians program - Skellefteå x Gothenburg
Novo Energy Production AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Recharge your career with NOVO Energy and Northvolt
The Swedish battery industry is expanding rapidly, with the establishment of NOVO Energy's gigafactory in Gothenburg and Northvolt's continued growth creating thousands of exciting career opportunities across the country.
If you're curious about making the switch to a career in battery production, our Exchange Program will offer you the support, learning and skills needed to become part of this innovative industry and expand your career.
With our first group of Gothenburgers now on-site in Skellefteå, we're ready to welcome our next intake of talented people eager to build a career in the battery industry.
Our partnership and the program
NOVO Energy and Northvolt is a partnership of strength and collaboration. We share a common purpose; to make green batteries for a blue planet and build a sustainable industry that enables the green energy transition.
To make our purpose reality we're growing local talent and are now offering the opportunity to join our fully paid exchange program. Designed to equip you with the skills needed to transition into this dynamic industry, in this program you will:
• Work with, and learn from industry experts in a fully paid role at Northvolt in Skellefteå for 18-24 months
• Develop skills and knowledge to set you up for the future
• Experience living and working in beautiful Skellefteå
• Become part of a core group of specially trained employees
• Return to Gothenburg and NOVO Energy to a guaranteed job in our new Gigafactory
Technicians - Maintenance and Quality
If you're a skilled Technician looking to expand your career in advanced manufacturing our Technicians program might be your ticket. With roles across Maintenance and Quality there's plenty of scope for you to master new equipment, technologies and methodologies whilst building your career in green battery manufacturing.
Maintenance Technicians:
As a technician with Northvolt, you'll play an important role in supporting the manufacturing teams on the shopfloor. Working on a shift basis, you'll be responsible for ensuring that machinery and production equipment are kept in good condition, and receive the service needed to prevent downtime.
Quality Technicians:
In battery production, quality control is critical to ensure the safety and performance of our high-performance cells. In this role you'll perform quality control tests and analyze results to ensure materials and battery cells being produced are of an excellent standard. Chemical analysis of sample materials, visual inspection of cells and dialogue with production teams are all common activities. You also lead or support problem solving activities and improvement projects. Working on a shift basis, you'll work closely with Manufacturing teams on the shopfloor, or in one of our quality labs.
Skills & Requirements:
As a person, you'll need to be goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, a sense for quality and pride in your work and motivation to take on new challenges.
Maintenance Technicians:
• Minimum YH or High School Technical education
• Previous experience in maintenance or production
• Have great English written and oral skills
• Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
Quality Technicians:
• Either a Technical Degree in Quality, Manufacturing or Industry or a Bachelor's degree in Science or Engineering, alternatively 2 years+ experience from quality control and assurance in a manufacturing setting
• Hands on experience with high volume serial manufacturing processes and experience in Statistical Process Control capabilities
• Experience in non-conformity management and problem-solving methodology
• Knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM
• Excellent spoken and written English skills
Join us and become part of this exciting journey
If this sounds like the opportunity you've been looking for, make sure to apply today. We promise you a competitive salary and lots of perks, frequent trips home to stay connected with family and friends, an out-of-the ordinary learning experience with Northvolt and a guaranteed job at the NOVO Gigafactory in Gothenburg at the completion of your program.
Apply with your CV in English. Full time employment, fixed salary. Start date as soon as possible with regards to notice period.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8117251