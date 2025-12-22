Technical Writer | Lernia | Uppsala
2025-12-22
We are looking for a driven and detail-oriented technical documentation specialist for an assignment via Lernia in Uppsala. In this role, you will be an important part of a cross-functional team working with the creation and maintenance of high-quality technical documentation.
About the assignment
We are seeking a skilled Technical Writer to join the team. In this role, you will be responsible for creating, editing, reviewing, and publishing end-user documentation in both digital and print formats. The work includes producing new technical documentation for product development, updating existing materials (text and illustrations), maintaining documentation databases, and supporting the development of tools and platforms for efficient documentation production.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams such as product management, R&D, regulatory, manufacturing, and PMO to ensure timely, accurate, and compliant documentation. The role also involves estimating timelines, scheduling tasks, providing progress updates, and communicating changes to relevant stakeholders.
Assignment duration: 1 year
About youKey Responsibilities:
• Create, edit, review, and publish end-user documentation for digital and print formats in accordance with corporate standards, branding, legal, and regulatory requirements
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver timely and cost-effective documentation
• Produce new technical documentation and update existing content, including text and illustrations
• Estimate timelines, plan documentation tasks, and provide progress updates
• Maintain documentation databases and notify stakeholders of new or revised content
• Support the development and maintenance of tools and platforms for documentation production
Key Qualifications:
MSc, preferably in molecular biology or a related field, or BSc with relevant work experience
At least 2 years of experience in technical writing, editing, and documentation production (e.g. user manuals or validation guides)
Strong written and verbal communication skills with proven ability in technical writing and editing
Experience with SDL Tridion or other XML-based CMS, as well as Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, and HTML/CSS
Fluent in English; Swedish is not required
Meritorious:
Strong communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills
Excellent organization, attention to detail, and ability to manage multiple priorities
Ability to work independently and collaboratively with marketing, product management, and scientific teams
CAD tools and video editing experience are a plus
About Lernia
Lernia is one of Sweden's leading staffing and recruitment companies, with a presence across the entire country. We connect talent with a wide range of employers and support your career development in both the short and long term.
How to Apply
