Technical writer for leading life science company!
2024-09-21
We are now looking for a technical writer with solid experience and an eye for detail. In the role, you get the opportunity to take the next step in your career and develop with an established client.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a technical writer, you will work with a well-established client that operates in the engineering industry. The position gives you the opportunity to work in a team that produces and maintains technical documentation. You will write, edit and lay out the material for production in print and digital formats as well as update existing material. The position is a consulting assignment with a chance for extension and direct recruitment by the client.
You are offered
• The opportunity to take the next step in your career as a consultant at an established company
• To develop your communication skills
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Create and update content for various types of publications
• Adapt the communication to the target group
• Participate in an iterative process from start to finished product
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone who has an degree in electrical engineering
• Someone who has more than 5 years experience as a technical writer
• Someone who is fluent in English
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Communicative
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
