Technical writer
Aleido Sweden AB / Journalistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla journalistjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-24
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At Aleido we believe that aftermarket information plays a significant role in utilizing the full potential of technology and creating great user experiences. We're looking for a Technical Writer who can bridge the gap between highly technical automotive engineering input and user-friendly digital content designed for end-users of future cars.
What you will do
We are looking for new employees to join our User Information (UI) team!
As a technical writer in the UI team, you will:
• Work in an XML-based Content Management System with version control and advanced metadata systems for reuse and filtering of content.
• Craft clear, concise, and user-friendly copy for various digital interfaces, including websites, mobile apps, and software applications.
• Ensure all content is accurate, grammatically correct, and adheres to tone of voice and style guidelines.
• Conduct extensive technical research and collaborate with engineers across global R&D sites to gather in-depth information on the cars' features and HMI, then transform that knowledge into clear, user-friendly digital content for automotive end users.
• Collaborate on projects involving automated content production, intelligent documentation tools, or process optimization using emerging technologies.
Who you are
We are looking for you who:
• Have the ability to write British English content to a very high standard.
• Have the ability to write technical/automotive information in a non-technical, user-friendly way by putting yourself in the mindset of different types of users.
• Have ability to, and equally enjoy working independently and as part of a global team of technical writers, illustrators and 3D artists.
• Have experience of planning your own workload across multiple projects to meet all deadlines.
• An interest in or experience with AI, automation, or digital transformation in content creation.
It is meritorious to have experience and knowledge within any of the following areas:
• Knowledge of basic HTML/XML.
• Software development and/or software-based products.
• Content writer, UX writer, product writer, or similar roles.
• Programming
• Natural Language Processing
• Machine Learning
What we offer
At Aleido, we look to collaborate openly, build meaningful relationships and try to see possibilities in everyday challenges. We offer a people-oriented, collaborative, and forward-thinking environment, where your unique skills and perspectives are valued. When joining us, you can trust that:
• You've been chosen as a partner for a reason. We want you to speak up and contribute.
• While you should always expect to be challenged as an individual, you should also expect to be supported.
• We recognise that each individual brings a lot to the table and we want you to succeed.
• With our commitment to learning, we promise to generously share knowledge, create opportunities for learning and value initiatives to learn.
• We're open-minded and future focused. This means that sustainability is at the core of our offerings, directly and indirectly.
• We believe in the value of flexibility. At Aleido we have a progressive remote work policy, and most people can work remotely a few days a week depending on the assigment.
Who we are
Aleido is an international company with a long heritage of driving the development of aftermarket information and learning solutions. Our customers develop complex products or systems, or seek knowledge and confidence to create lasting change, within a wide range of industries including automotive, telecom, advanced machinery, rail and defence. We are almost a thousand colleagues in five countries. Together we bridge the gap between technology and the people who depend on it - by making the advanced simply understood.
If you're curious about AI, automation, or the future of digital content, we'd love to hear how you'd like to shape the next generation of user information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7450798-1909572". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aleido Sweden AB
(org.nr 556241-0638), https://work-sv.aleido.com
Lindholmsallén 2 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Aleido Sweden Jobbnummer
9815718