Technical Training Developer - Frontend
2025-03-25
Position: Technical Training Developer - Frontend Location: Gothenburg (minimum three in-office days per week)
Role Summary
Join an agile team passionate about creating cutting-edge, interactive technical training with a focus on the "WOW" factor. This is not your typical training developer role-it's an opportunity to revolutionize e-learning by building intuitive, fun, and impactful training experiences.
Responsibilities
Transform training prototypes into functional SCORM packages.
Develop new interactive features for training apps and ensure seamless functionality.
Create user-friendly menus, tooltips, and other support elements.
Collaborate on graphical design tasks, including video editing and UX design.
Implement localization and ensure alignment with guidelines (e.g., tone of voice and art direction).
Regularly refine code quality following programming best practices.
Requirements
Programming: Proficiency in Java, JavaScript, XML.
Tools: Experience with Visual Studio, Figma, After Effects.
Language: Excellent English communication skills.
Team-oriented and comfortable adapting to evolving projects.
Personal Attributes
User-focused, innovative, and eager to challenge norms.
Excels in multitasking and thrives in an agile team.
Passionate about creating engaging, unique training content.
