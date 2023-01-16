Technical Trainer Network Technologies
2023-01-16
Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission-critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks built with our products provide a high value for our customers.
We are focused on leveraging growth opportunities in our market and are devoted to delivering the world's best industrial networks. This is achieved through a very dynamic work environment where teamwork and loyalty are valued. Strong and honest relationships with colleagues, customers, and suppliers are important to us. We have an open culture where we share knowledge, learn from one another and explore new ideas, allowing us to constantly improve.
At Westermo, we are known for robust data communication products and software. Besides delivering great products, we also serve our customers with support and training. As a vital part of our overall strategy, we are focusing on ramping up our training offer to colleagues, distributors and customers. We are now looking for a new Technical Trainer to our Tech Support Team. Are you ready for your next challenge?
Are you our new Technical Trainer?
As a Technical Trainer, your number one priority is to teach colleagues, distributors and customers. You will be working on preparing courses, updating and creating course materials and delivering trainings on a regular basis. In this role, you will work in a Learning Management System. When not preparing or delivering training, you will join and support your technical support colleagues on helping our customers. Your closest colleague will be the Global Training Manager, but you will report to the Technical Support Manager. The Training Manager plans and "sells" the courses, but you will be the main executer of the courses.
As a Technical Trainer, your focus is to teach and train customers and colleagues on the Westermo product range. Most trainings will be held in our head office in Västerås, but the role also includes travelling to some of our other Westermo Offices around the world. This role includes approx. 20 travel days/year.
This role is vital for our strategy and as we are on a journey, you will be given the opportunity to develop and shape our courses, going from an internal to an external focus.
So, who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who is knowledgeable in Network Technologies. You enjoy the training part and is an engaged teacher and trainer. You have a hands-on approach to teaching, and have a natural or learnt pedagogical talent. We believe that you have a background in Network Technologies as an Engineer, Field Technician or similar. You are communicative and structured, with an engineering mindset.
Requirements:
• Skilled in Network Technologies, through University studies or working experience
• Pedagogical
• Communicative
• Fluent in English, at least a basic level of Swedish
Meritorious:
• Previous Technical Training role(s)
• Cisco certifications CCNA/CCNP or similar
• Knowledge in Westermo Products
In return, we offer: You will be working at the forefront of technology in a friendly, open culture where we you get the opportunity to learn from skilled colleagues every day. A mature and caring leadership in a flat organization. Through our collective bargain agreement you will be covered in terms of insurance, pension and other benefits. We like to have fun together and we regularly enjoy sports and other social activities as a team. We believe that magic happens when people meet. We are a learning organization and we truly love to try new things, think outside the box and be innovative together!
Basic information:
Location: Kopparlunden, Västerås
Job type: Full time
Employment contract: Permanent
Don't miss out on this opportunity - apply today. For further information please contact:
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Oskarsson; fredrik.oskarsson@westermo.com
or Recruiter Elin Sandell; elin.sandell@westermo.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westermo Network Technologies AB
(org.nr 556361-2604), https://www.westermo.com Arbetsplats
Westermo Kontakt
Elin Sandell elin.sandell@westermo.com +46 (0)73785 77 10 Jobbnummer
7344703