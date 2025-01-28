Technical Trainer, Control System 800xA at ABB Process Automation
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Would you like to work in an international environment in a position where you contribute to customer value every day? Seize this opportunity to challenge yourself and become a part of the Norther Europe Hub training team at ABB Process Automation - Energy Industries.
We are now seeking an experienced and passionate individual to support our customer journey by delivering and contributing to the development of our training services. Our goal is to expand our business in Sweden and the northern regions of Europe, providing an excellent customer experience and developing our offerings to meet the demands of tomorrow.
In this role you would be a part of the Swedish ABB Process Automation - Energy Industries training team, working in close collaboration with our customers and our internal product and training specialists. To succeed in this role, we believe you have proven technical experience, are good at building sustainable relations, and are used to work in dynamic teams. Or perhaps you have a teaching background, minimum high school level, and are eager to learn more about industrial technology?
Your responsibilities:
• Design and deliver engaging technical training sessions, in classrooms in Västerås, online and at customer sites
• Development and maintenance of training programs, also including course descriptions and learning paths
• Assess training effectiveness and continuously improve content based on feedback
• Close contact with key stakeholder groups in order to support implementation of training service development and delivery
• Development of pedagogic strategy and methods for training service delivery
• Travel to customer sites as needed to conduct on-site training sessions
Qualifications for the role
Technical competence and interest are a prerequisite
Experience or interest in pedagogics and structured working methods
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken alike
Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills
Good computer skills and experience in using MS Office 365 applications
Willingness to travel
More about us
ABB Process Automation - Energy Industries is enabling safe, smart and sustainable projects and operations for businesses across the oil, gas, chemicals, life sciences, power generation and water sectors. Driving integrated solutions that automate, digitalize and electrify industry we connect our people and technology to help our customers adapt and succeed. With over 50 years domain expertise, we continue to innovate and reshape traditional approaches across the energy sector with our technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, reduce energy consumption and waste.
Why ABB Process Automation - Energy Industries?
At ABB Process Automation - Energy Industries, you will be part of an environment that values creativity, teamwork, and a dedication to excellence. We provide our employees with:
• Pathways for professional growth and development
• A supportive, dynamic, and innovative work atmosphere
• A competitive package of benefits and perks
• An unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion
Recruiting Manager: Magnus Andersson. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +46 702 08 99 50; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Tony Johansson, +46 730 66 99 06. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Last day to apply is February 23. Recruitment is ongoing - apply today to secure your spot in the selection process!
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test and could also include a background check.
