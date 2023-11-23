Technical Tender Specialist
2023-11-23
We are looking for a Technical Tender Specialist for Insulation and Components, Bushings and Tap-changers - a Transformer Business Unit in Ludvika, Sweden. In this role you will be part of a Sales team and focus on deliver quality customer service to satisfy customers. In close co-operation with customer and other Hitachi Energy teams, take actions to identify new Service business opportunities for Hitachi Energy.
You will be a part of a team that has a passion for continuous improvements and quality assurance. We have fun at work and what we do is important with a direct impact on our customers, co-workers, and company's success!
Your responsibilities
Be responsible and attend on meetings with customers and propose suitable optimized solutions as well as contracts in accordance with company's tendering policies.
Establishing and maintaining strong customer relationships through excellent service and your knowledge of customer needs.
Find the right solutions on time at the right price and be responsible for both New Sales and Aftersales and offering upgrading to modern technology.
Use tender processes and tools for proposal administration and offers as well as Risk Review guidelines.
Closely follow up sales orders by cooperation with Project Management team.
Live core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
We are looking for driven, dedicated and service-minded person who can work both independently and as well in a team.
You have good communication, negotiation and presentation skills.
You have electrical / technical background, and a couple of years work experience in sales.
Fluency in English, both written and verbal is required. Swedish is beneficial.
Proven ability to develop and manage customer relationships.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself for continuous development in both short and long term.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply by 2024-01-07! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
More information: Hiring Manager, Johanna Almen, +46 107-38 30 84, johanna.almen@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +4610 7383694, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
