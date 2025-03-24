Technical Support Manager
2025-03-24
About TP-Link
Headquartered in the United States, TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked as the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries. We unveiled the World's 1st complete WiFi 7 Networking Solution for Homes, Enterprises and ISP, showing the ambition to always bring the cutting-age technology to the market.
Description of work tasks:
In the position as Technical Support Manager, the Employee will have the responsibility to 1) Build up Nordic technical support team, train team members to cover L1 support daily work. 2) Pre-sales and after-sales support to B2B team to develop and maintain business. 3) Organize and execute offline training activities.
Description of qualifications:
1) Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, VLAN, STP, device stacking (e.g., iStack, CSS), and enterprise wireless networking. 2) Hands-on experience in configuring routers and switches, with proficiency in major brands like Huawei, Cisco, HP. 3) Familiarity with network troubleshooting tools and methodologies (e.g., Wireshark, Ping, Traceroute). 4) Bachelor's degree or above. Computer Science, Network Engineering, Telecommunications, or related fields are a plus. 5) Professional English skills in speaking/writing.
