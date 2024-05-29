Technical Support Engineer, Connected Services
2024-05-29
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Would you like to work globally with the whole world as your workplace, face new challenges every day and solve customer problems? Then you should join us!
Scania is undergoing a transformation to becoming a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. An integral part of that future, is our ability to provide great support for our digital customer services. Therefore, we are now looking for a Global Technical Support Engineer to join us on the journey of providing excellent support. The role will report to Head of Digital Customer Services Support and you will be a part of a fun and inspiring team with the ambition to deliver premium support.
Your role
As a Technical Support Engineer for Connected Services you will assist our Scania Business Units when they run into challenges affecting customer's connected services fleet operation. Your work will involve close contact with our Business Units, both Local Technical Support and Fleet Management Systems administrators globally throughout the world. Internally you will work close with R&D specialists, developers and testers and Scania field quality and have the opportunity being part of development projects for new products and services. We always assist each other in more complicated cases which means that you will have daily contact with our colleagues around the world.
The position offers a wide technical knowledge of Scania's products and support tools in terms of troubleshooting and issue solving. In addition, you will get a good insight into our service business through Scania's organization.
You will build a global network within Scania from Research and Development to our business units.
Your profile
To fit in, you have a strong customer focus and know the value of providing best possible customer support.
You are easy to work with, empathic, curious and bring energy and enthusiasm to the table.
You are a problem solver and enjoy working with complex issues.
We are looking for you that have a holistic view, search for new solutions and perspective, are creative and curious.
You like working with people and love cooperating with others. You listen, communicate and solve problems together in a structured way.
You also have a genuine interest in technology, IoT and Connected Systems. Merit if you have experience from workshop, system testing, development engineering or product quality.
Requirements
• 3+ years of work experience from a similar role
• Fluent in English, written and verbally
The team
If you enjoy change and fast pace, we think you will enjoy working with us. We are a diverse team who can't wait to start this journey together with you. You will join a team where we allow all our great colleagues to deliver fabulous services that will delight our customers today and in the future. The journey will be tough and we will have to make wise choices, hard prioritizations and work as a team to move ahead. We will do that with in a work environment where we trust and support one another, embrace different perspectives and value a can-do attitude.
What we offer
We offer a flexible way of working in order to balance work and your personal life. In the start of your career with us we would like to see you more in person in the office, to build relationships, gain training and experience the KY culture. Eventually, you will work in a hybrid way. Please note that this position is based in Södertälje, Sweden.
Interested? Great! Please help us understand why you should be our next colleague by providing us with your CV and a motivational letter.
Further information
For further information, please contact Collander Rickard, Head of Customer Success, rickard.collander@scania.com
Application
We are looking forward to receiving your application and please apply as soon as possible but no later than the June 12, 2024. Applications might be handled throughout the whole application period.
We are looking forward hearing from you!
