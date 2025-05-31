Technical Support Engineer
We Are Looking for a Consultant for an Assignment at Volvo Technology AB
Job Posting Title: Technical Support Engineer
What You'll Be Doing:
The Technical Support Engineer is part of a team of two Support Engineers. The primary task is to provide specialized support to internal customers such as Product Projects, Field Test trucks and Production for Powertrain products not yet in production.
• The Powertrain Support Team is led by a team leader.
• He/she is responsible for managing incoming requests submitted to the Powertrain Support Team mailbox.
• The Support team supports all Product streams within PE.
• The Support team helps solving Quality reports (PILs) by making a first analysis to pinpoint the issue and engage the correct solving team. Driving trucks and sometimes buses will be required for trouvleshooting and verification purposes.
• The Support team helps (assists) developers with troubleshooting, recording log files, SW updates, building of ET packages and perform area 5 uploads.
• The Support team helps users with issues they might have using Vision, Engineering Tool and CANalyzer and any other tool for PE specific issues.
Required qualifications:
The roll requires that the consultant works independently with general supervision.
An analytical mindset is required.
Problems faced can be both difficult and complex and they many times require a good understanding of the Powertrain systems, engines, transmissions and rear axles.
The job also requires a good understanding of the electrical architecture and SW structure.
Many issues are related to incorrect combination of SW/Datasets and HW.
It is expected that the hiree in a proactive way educates him/herself to fill gaps in competence.
The roll also requires a Commercial Truck Driver's License, category C and CE. A candidate can be accepted if there is a plan in place to acquire minimum a category C driver's license.
Period
Start Date: 2025-06-16
End Date: 2026-07-10
Varför välja Nexkey?
Hos oss får du:
Möjlighet att utvecklas och ta din IT-karriär till nästa nivå.
Uppdrag som matchar din kompetens och ambition.
En arbetsplats där vi värdesätter våra konsulter och skapar en trivsam och utvecklande miljö.
Stöttning, kompetensutveckling.
KOM FÖRBI PÅ EN KAFFE!
Är du nyfiken på att höra mer? Kom förbi våra nya kontor på Kista Science Tower, så bjuder vi på en kaffe och berättar om våra spännande konsultuppdrag!
Låter det intressant?
Skicka ditt CV till hr@nexkey.se
eller ansök via ansökningsknappen.
Har du frågor? Ring oss på 070-775 36 01, så berättar vi mer!
