Technical Support Engineer
2023-04-14
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
Technical Support Engineer
As a Workshop Technical Support Engineer, you will be a member of the Technical Support team. You will provide product support for technicians that has run into problems when working with the car. You will also work closely to our Engagement Center, the Regional Car Compound and specialist departments both internal and external.
The Workshop Technical Support values are that we are Hassle free, Available, Personal and we get Car Uptime. We provide information and smart solution with high quality to get the car uptime, answer all questions and provide a sense of trust
What you'll do
• Manage support requests according to our process and values.
• Refine information in reports and deliver content to other parts within LYNK & CO on request, for example to Aftermarket Quality and Method engineers.
• Create and maintain a network about where to get expertise for the different areas of the car.
• Participate at technical presentations/conferences on the market.
What you should have
• Experience from working hands on with fault tracing and/or repair in cars.
• Experience from working with High Voltage
• Excellent written and oral communication skills. Fluency in English, both oral and written. Other languages where we are launched are meritorious.
• Self-starter with ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a dynamic and developing organization.
• Strong interpersonal skills. Ability to build relationships with colleagues and external partners.
• Able to travel when needed, mainly in Europe.
• Driver's license for car
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com) (https://careers.lynkco.com/pages/why-lynk-co)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs (https://help.alvalabs.io/en/collections/1831924-for-candidates)
to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
