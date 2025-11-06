Technical Specialist - Mechanical
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-11-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Processing Liquid Food Solutions is responsible for development and manufacturing of solutions and branded processing units for the processing of liquid foods within dairy, beverage, prepared food, and plant based. We work closely with our market operations and customers to understand their true needs. To secure that, we create and convey our solutions that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its customers. Processing Liquid Food Solutions has approx. 460 employees in five main sites: Sweden, China, USA, India, Singapore.
We are looking for a Technical Specialist -Mechanical Design to join our Equipment Engineering and Automation team.
We are now searching for a curious and structured Mechanical Engineer with focus on product development within the area of Mechanical Design as part of our agile product development team. Are you ready to take on a key role in our Technical Product development team and work in a team with skilled colleagues in a global organization? Are you up for a new challenging opportunity in the exciting world of processing? Well, we want you!
This is a permanent position, and you will be based in Lund and the job will include some travelling.
What you will do
As Technical Specialist -Mechanical Design, you will:
Maintain, improve and develop mechanical template solutions for the product portfolio in accordance with our platforms and standards
Breakdown and plan the project into phases and fulfill the plan and project milestones in time and in full according to budget.
Ensure that feedback from all phases in the order implementation including commissioning and warranty period leads to improvements of the product templates
Take lead and provide expert support in mechanical design area to other areas like sales, Issue resolution, PLC and PC.
Act as a mentor and train others within and outside Tetra Pak.
We believe you have
University or other degree in relevant area for the position.
>10 years (Full time) as Senior Engineer or similar.
Expert knowledge and be leading of developing necessary standards, guidelines, tools and methods for mechanical design.
Expert knowledge in CAD tools
Demonstrate excellent knowledge in installation needs and customer operations at site.
Demonstrate very good knowledge in hygienic design, equipment safety and design for manufacturing
Excellent understanding of food processing products.
A very good command of English, both written and spoken.
Experience in Working with Scrum and Agile methodology is a plus
To be successful in this role you need to be flexible and be able to change focus when needed. You are structured and constantly strive for improving the quality as well as delivering additional values through your work.
We believe that you possess good communication and collaboration skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment in a very structural manner. You are self-independent in your work with the ability to balance what you can or cannot do within the given architecture. Furthermore, you are business oriented and have a strong and recognized informal authority as well as a natural seniority.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2025.11.20.
To know more about the position contact Managers Tong Chen at +46 46 36 1988
Questions about your application contact Martin Fosser at +46 46 36 4674
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9591318