Technical Sound Designer
10 Chambers AB / Ljus- och ljudjobb / Stockholm
2024-03-19
10 Chambers is a fully funded scale-up game studio backed by Tencent and based in the beautiful city of Stockholm, Sweden. We are an ambitious, creative, and collaborative team with a lifelong love for games.
We are now working on our next project, a cooperative heist FPS in a techno-thriller setting - Den of Wolves. Originated and directed by Ulf Andersson, the game designer of Payday 1 & 2.
We are looking for an experienced and highly skilled Technical Sound Designer to join our team full-time, on-site.
You will edit and implement audio assets, as well as design and audio maintain systems, in our games. Responsibilities also include sound priority management, profiling and optimization.
We're currently working on an incredibly exciting FPS techno-thriller heist project, and you will be a crucial part of our lean and powerful Sound Design team. As such, you will collaborate with both sound designers and narrative designers to ensure that the audio in our games reaches its full potential.
FYI: This position doesn't require programming - we have a dedicated Audio Programmer to assist you.
What you will do:
Edit and implement audio assets in Wwise
Implement Wwise assets in Unity (room portals, early reflections, put audio to animations, etc.)
Create and maintain Wwise Game Syncs, ShareSets and general project structure
Manage sound prioritization and compression rates
Profile and optimize audio
Work closely with the Audio Programmer to build and implement audio systems
Work closely with the Sound Designers to develop and refine audio implementation procedures
Work closely with the Sound Designers to mix the game's audio as a cohesive entirety
Perform audio play-tests, QA and bug-fixing
Support the Sound Design team with the creation of sound assets as needed
Required qualifications:
Live in (or be willing to relocate to) Sweden. The position is on-site in our Stockholm office.
3+ years of experience working in similar role in the video games industry and an excellent understanding of audio content creation, workflow, and game engines
Proficiency with Audiokinetic Wwise
A passion for sound design and implementation
A strong sense of quality
Excellent organizational skills
A "put the end result first" mindset, and a strong ability to adapt methods to deadlines
A strong ability to be self-directing and work independently
A collaborative and communicative mindset
Excellent command of English (Swedish is not a requirement)
Bonus qualifications:
Proficiency with Unity
Proficiency with Reaper and sound manipulation/mixing
Experience with game audio profiling and memory management
Experience with sound implementation on multi-platform title(s)
Why join 10 chambers?
Be part of an ambitious team which also practices work life balance through working hours and generous health benefits
Learn as part of a collaborative team and grow with a fast-expanding company
Opportunity to make a real difference to the success of 10 Chambers
The position is on-site in our Stockholm office, we are happy to assist with relocation from abroad/work permit
About us
We want an open and inclusive work environment where everybody is valued, feels safe, is treated equally and with respect. At 10 Chambers we welcome everyone regardless of gender identity and expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation, or age. Today our team consists of 20+ different nationalities and the office language is English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 10 Chambers AB
(org.nr 559047-9977)
Vattugatan 15 BV (visa karta
)
111 52 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8553249