Technical Solution Manager
2024-11-20
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you passionate about technology and end-to-end solution lifecycles?
Join our D&T organization as a Technical Solution Manager!
You will belong to System Engineering and Quality within D&T organization, where we aim to drive end-to-end technical performances together with our stakeholders
As Technical Solution Manager you will have the opportunity to build a broad and strong network across Tetra Pak, from business, technical, services, technology perspectives. In this role you will be able to shape the future of innovations in terms of sustainability, quality, time to market and cost.
What you will do
You will have the following key responsibilities
Define and manage technical solution specifications.
Shape strategic direction for solutions and portfolios.
Build and maintain integrated technical roadmaps.
Support integration of early innovation to meet current and future needs.
Monitor and improve solution performance.
Drive technical governance to inform a data driven decision-making.
Collaborate with System Engineers for effective technical decisions
We believe you have
We expect you to have
Expertise in translating customer requirements into technical needs.
Knowledge of products, value chains, and emerging technologies.
Proficiency in quality and technical consistency assessments.
Experience in solution development and lifecycle management.
Strong understanding of system engineering tools and disciplines.
Leadership Qualities:
Passionate about technology and industry trends.
Decisive and comfortable making fact-based decisions.
Able to simplify and innovate technical solutions and workflows.
Committed to continuous learning and adapting to new practices.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 3rd December
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
