Technical Solution Architect Dynamics 365

Exciting Opportunity for a Dynamics 365 Technical Solutions Architect!
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Dynamics 365 Technical Solutions Architect to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for designing technical solutions and architectures for one or more deliveries of Dynamics 365 projects. Additionally, you will collaborate closely with our account managers, providing presale and sales support. If you are passionate about technology, have extensive experience in ERP projects, and possess excellent stakeholder management skills, we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
- Design and develop modifications or extensions to standard Microsoft Dynamics applications (AX 2012 / Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations).
- Act as the lead developer and analyze requirements to design technical solutions aligned with business goals and functional/nonfunctional requirements.
- Collaborate with consultants and support teams to complete design and testing documentation, ensuring customer needs are met.
- Provide technical input for creating functional specifications when customizations or extensions are required.
- Drive efforts to migrate customer data sources into Microsoft's sources, ensuring proper alignment of data models.
- Support data migration and integration using Microsoft tools.
- Develop data migration procedures and integration services for legacy systems.
- Provide expertise on development technologies and environments.
- Test modifications for validity, accuracy, reliability, and conformance to standards.
- Participate in system and acceptance testing, providing accurate work estimates for prioritization and assignments.
- Follow the prescribed Microsoft Dynamics (AX 2012 / 365 FO) implementation methodology and understand how development activities fit into the overall customer engagement lifecycle.
Required Skills:
- Excellent stakeholder management, communication, and presentation skills.
- Proficiency in industry-standard implementation methodologies (CRP, Agile, waterfall).
- Technical leadership experience in 5+ ERP projects (Dynamics AX 2012 or Dynamics 365 Operations/Finance) for enterprise-class customers.
- Ability to navigate difficult conversations and drive effective solutions to business problems.
- Holistic solution design, architecture, data migration, and integration skills.
- Previous record of delivering full project lifecycle in Dynamics Axapta.
- Dynamics 365 / AX2012 configuration, development leadership, and deployment expertise.
- Object-Oriented Programming and design skills.
- Proficiency in Morph X / X++.
- Good understanding of AX entity & Object model.
- Familiarity with Azure Dev Ops and SSRS.
Preferred Skills:
- Experience with D365, Enterprise Portal/SharePoint, .Net/C#, EDI, Dynamics AX ISV solutions, AIF, Workflows, SQL Admin, Query tuning.
- Industry vertical knowledge in Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution, Project Service Automation, etc.
If you are excited about the opportunity to work on challenging projects, drive technical solutions, and contribute to the success of our clients, please apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile outlining your relevant experience and skills.
We are an equal opportunity employer and welcome candidates from all backgrounds to apply.
Sogeti Sverige, en del av Capgemini-koncernen, med 21 kontor och 1300 medarbetare, skapar affärsvärde med teknologi för organisationer som behöver införa innovation snabbt och som vill ha en lokal partner med global skalbarhet. Med en hands-on-kultur och närhet till kunderna, implementerar Sogeti lösningar som hjälper organisationer att arbeta snabbare, bättre och smartare. Genom att kombinera agilitet och snabb implementation via en DevOps-ansats, levererar Sogeti innovativa lösningar inom test- och kvalitetssäkring, molnet och systemutveckling, förstärkta av AI, data och automation.
Alla människor ska ha samma möjligheter. Inte minst i sitt arbete, därför är jämställdhet en självklarhet för oss och vi tar mängder av initiativ för att främja detta, bland annat genom #addher - ett av Sveriges största nätverk för kvinnor i IT-branschen. Ersättning
