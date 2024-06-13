Technical Services Specialist
WHAT IS TECHNICAL SERVICES EMEA?
We're a team of 50 people, mainly in Lund, Sweden, that support our customers who have bought an Axis solution and now have a configuration question or need help to resolve an issue. We work in close collaboration with the sales regions and key functions at HQ. We collaborate in a friendly and open atmosphere within the team.
We are now looking for a Technical Services Specialist (TSS) with a focus on Axis network video components, firmware, and related accessories and products.
This position is located in the city of Lund in the southern part of Sweden, and nearby of Malmö and Copenhagen.
WHAT WILL YOU DO AS A TSS?
On top of your area of specialization, as a TSS you acquire knowledge about the other Axis products and solutions to be able to initiate discussions from a broader perspective. The focus in the role includes:
* Work with the support engineers (TSEs) to identify and cater to training needs
* Day-to-day assist and coach the TSEs, both in terms of technical questions, escalation situations, and customer communication
* Support and coordinate TSEs that are subject matter experts in certain areas and products
* Validate and support potential escalations to product specialists
* Nurture a proactive environment by documenting troubleshooting help and conclusions relating to support cases, writing FAQs, producing training and other material, handle introduction and team trainings
* Be available for deeper customer relational or technical discussions with product specialists and sales engineers to be able to help out in prioritizing and solving problems, and to suggest product improvements
* Drive or support cases that are prioritized by a sales region and manager.
To be successful in the role, you need to be able to adapt to rapid changes and to take on or change responsibilities related to the quick development of Axis solutions and the Axis organization. Flexibility, balanced and adaptable communication style, and relation building are other key characteristics for the role. A level of business acumen is expected to support our mission to get closer to the business, partners, and colleagues in the local sales regions.
The role may include delivery of certain services and service level agreements directly towards partners and customers.
With the growth and progression of the Technical Services team, additional responsibilities may come into question over time.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
We think that you are a service-minded, social, and structured individual that always put Axis customers in the first room. You are open-minded and understand the value of team cooperation and Axis core values.
You have previous experience as a support engineer at Axis or elsewhere, or from a similar role where you have shown an ability to develop a comprehensive technical understanding and knowledge about networked systems and show cased a high customer service behavior.
You need to be fluent in English, written and spoken, and have generally good communication skills; an ability to listen and to communicate in an appropriate and relevant way with other people whether internally or with external customers.
Additional language skills are given bonus points and taken into consideration.
READY TO ACT?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
