Technical Services Representative, German-speaking
2024-08-14
We have a job opening for a role in the Technical Services team, and we are eager to find a German-speaking Technical Services Representative (TSR).
The TSR role is mostly involved in the return material authorization (RMA) support flow, by handling and administrating RMA cases in all aspects. This includes approval, follow-up, coordination, and communication with customers and RMA partners regarding their cases. By nature, a TSE also handles potential questions about sales within the RMA cases and works closely with internal stakeholders as applicable.
A TSR is normally connected to a certain region and language to handle RMA cases in their local language, but the person is also part of the TSR team. As such, a TSR can be assigned or take on certain tasks related to the function and will back-up TSR colleagues that are on leave.
Inside the TSR team we strive to see proactiveness and eagerness to learn and adapt to new realities. As a TSR you have a clear opportunity to grow inside our organization.
Being a customer service function in an IT company, we value if you have a technical interest and would like to learn more about the products for which you will deliver the RMA service.
What is Axis?
Axis is a fast growing and innovative IT company with a global footprint. As of today, we are around 4000 employees globally. Our success is largely a result of our highly skilled staff and our strong culture of daring to succeed and allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. We allow and promote independent thinking; we act as one, we are always open, and we dare to think big!
Your future team
At your disposal, you will have a team that consists of other Technical Services Representative and Technical Services Engineers, that are able to provide product-specific assistance and general help in the role. You will be a part of a wide organization of around 50 colleagues with around 30 different nationalities.
Take a look at your future team behind the scenes by clicking or pasting this link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IhTip6pfMA&feature=youtu.be
This position is in Lund, the southern part of Sweden, near both Malmö and Copenhagen. We offer great benefits, like breakfast every day, classic Swedish Fika on Fridays, physical training grants, insurance, and an extensive onboarding program.
What You'll Do here as a Technical Services Representative
* Work with customer and RMA partners regarding returns or DOA's / warranty exchanges.
* Maintain, review and update process documentation on a regular basis as well as creating new documents as required.
* Collaborate with various internal departments and offices on RMA returns and credits.
* Administrate rapports and improve process, tasks related to it.
* Work with a case driven system where you have the final responsibility towards the customer for concluding and closing your cases.
* At a professional communication level, maintain a good dialogue with the customer throughout the resolution of a support case.
Your primary responsibilities
* Handle the day-to-day RMA support via ticket system and phone.
* Authorize RMA cases & guide customers through the RMA process.
* Follow customer regulations
* Support customers with invoice questions
* Escalate to other departments
* Documentation of processes or guidelines regarding your region/tasks
Who are we looking for?
You have a passion for delivering customer service and thrive by helping customers and colleagues, and we expect that you are a person with a strong personal drive who easily co-operates across organizational borders. Working as a Technical Services Representative requires good communication and problem-solving skills. We consider that being energetic and self-sufficient is important to be successful in this role. Understanding professional communication, adapting to the customer needs, and following up with customers are important requirements. Since you, as a Technical Services Representative, will be supporting the German speaking countries, you must be able to both speak and write in German fluently. Native German is a merit.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Fluent skills in German and English language, both written and verbal
* Minimum 1 year of customer support experience
* Excellent communication skills in German, written and spoken.
* Strong interest in technology.
* Fast learner and eager to adapt to changes.
* Stress resilient and ability to prioritize tasks.
* Team player, collaborative, and ability to find yourself in a group quickly.
* Higher-level education in business, marketing, IT, service management or related subject
WHAT CAN AXIS DO FOR YOU?
As a member of the Axis team, you will be part of a dynamic and multicultural environment. You will be working with a highly developed technology and a high-value brand. Together with your colleagues, you will be considered a key asset in moving Axis towards the goal of being number one in their industry and giving our customers a state-of-the-art service.
By joining the world market leader in Network Video you will be in a unique position to influence the role of network technologies and for surveillance system applications.
In exchange for your dedication Axis can offer you an innovative and global organizational environment where you can develop both as a professional and as an individual.
Do you recognize yourself in this profile? We want to hear from you!
During the upcoming 4 weeks some of our stakeholders in the interviewing process are on vacation and some delays are expected.
