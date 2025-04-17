Technical Sales Manager
Role Overview
We are now looking for a driven Technical Sales Manager who can help us in our quest to become the leading provider of marine battery solutions.
Echandia's customers are shipyards, shipowners, ship architects, and system integrators, all operating globally. It is of utmost importance that we create close and rewarding relationships with these companies to secure and strengthen our position as the preferred partner for these customers.
Our goal is to be a reliable partner for customers throughout the sales process and ensure excellent follow-up even after the sale is completed. Typically, a sales cycle ranges from three to nine months, and our goal is to be involved as early as possible in this process. You will be based at our office in Stockholm but with the whole world as your field of work.
You will, among other things:
Review and analyze technical specifications.
Prepare bids and proposals.
Gather and prepare support documentation.
Achieve and exceed annual sales targets.
Cultivate and nurture customer relationships.
Generate and evaluate new leads, develop various strategies to enter potential accounts.
Ensure a robust after-sales process to maintain strong customer engagement.
Develop close and business-like relationships with other internal stakeholders.
Monitor market trends and regularly provide competitive analysis and feedback to the research and development team as part of the product development process.
Qualifications
Master's degree in engineering.
Strong technical background.
Experience in working with bids.
Ability to identify and seize new business opportunities.
Excellent organizational and documentation skills.
At least two years of experience in electrification or industrial operations is a merit.
Excellent analytical skills with the ability to understand and convey complex technical solutions.
Strong desire to develop and high initiative.
Ability to travel both nationally and international
The right candidate will be part of a fast-growing, non-hierarchical, and business-focused company that fights climate change through emission-free electrification.
