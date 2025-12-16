Technical Sales Engineer - North America
Firefly AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Firefly AB i Stockholm
, Karlskrona
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Location: Stockholm, Hammarby Sjöstad
Employment Type: Full-time, Permanent
Start Date: Immediate or by agreement
Join us in making industries safer
At Firefly, we develop and sell fire prevention solutions that help industries minimize fire risks. As a Technical Sales Engineer at Firefly, you will be part of a high performing and committed team that strives to increase safety for each individual customer. You will be based at our headquarters in Stockholm.
To be successful in your role, we see that you have:
Engineering degree or equivalent technical background
A strong technical curiosity and understanding
A social and collaborative mindset
Willingness to travel and meet people in variety of settings
A proactive and forward-looking approach
A valid driver's licence
Fluency in English (spoken and written)
About the role
We are looking for a motivated and enthusiastic Technical Sales Engineer to join our dynamic sales team. In this role, you will support the sales process by providing technical expertise, assisting with product demonstrations, and helping to build lasting client relationships. Working closely with the Senior Sales Team, you will help identify customer needs, propose suitable solutions, and contribute to a high level of customer satisfaction throughout the sales cycle.
This position is ideal for individuals with strong technical curiosity and a solid technical background, combined with at least 3-5 years of experience in technical sales-preferably within the process industry. The role involves travel, approximately 50 days per year
Your responsibilities will include:
Preparing technical presentations tailored to customer needs
Collaborating with engineering teams to develop customized solutions
Assisting in the identification of new business opportunities
Participating in trade shows and industry events
Developing technical drawings and performing engineering calculations to support proposals and project requirement
The role reports directly to the Division Manager responsible for the North American market.
How to apply
We review applications continuously, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Submit your English CV and cover letter via our online application form.
Questions? Contact Felicia Pernius (HR) at felicia.pernius@firefly.se
About Firefly
Firefly develops and sells fire prevention and fire protection solutions for industrial applications. With a strong technical focus and close collaboration with our customers, we help industries reduce fire risks and protect their production processes. Our solutions are used worldwide, and we continue to expand our global presence.
Learn more about us www.firefly.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Firefly AB
(org.nr 556108-6892) Arbetsplats
Firefly Kontakt
HR-team hr@firefly.se Jobbnummer
9648167