Dishwasher for Pinchos X
Pincho Nation AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pincho Nation AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Täby
, Södertälje
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for new dishwashers
At Pinchos our values and our commitment to each employee live and develop. That's why it's important to find nice people who fit right into our culture and our restaurant environment, because when everyone is comfortable and well, the job also works better!
Working as a dishwasher with us requires that you can be accurate and efficient at a fast pace and always have the guest's satisfaction in focus. That you can simply keep calm and focus even when there is a lot to do. Keeping the dishes running even during the busiest times is a fundamental part of a successful evening. You as a dishwasher are the core of the entire restaurant, because without clean dishes we cannot serve our fantastic guests.
Who are we? At Pinchos we believe in delivering a WOW experience both to our guests and also to our employees. We encourage all employees to be themselves, and that your unique personality along with everyone else's is what makes up Pinchos personality!
Pinchos is a restaurant concept based on an original Swedish idea from Gothenburg in 2012. The head office is also established in Gothenburg. In addition to offering a wide, varied selection of small dishes in premises with extravagant decor, Pinchos also distinguishes itself by being the world's first app restaurant. Since the start, our guests have taken both us, our app and our food to their hearts. In 2014, the concept was opened up to franchisees and in 2017 an international establishment was started. The chain currently has over 90 restaurants and is expanding steadily.
What we can offer you
a fun workplace
big opportunities to develop throughout the chain
an innovative concept
amazing coworkers!
In order to fit in with us, we believe that you
find it easy to take initiative
can perform in a fast-paced environment
are fast, accurate and efficient
spreads positive energy around you
have experience from working as a dishwasher
Does this sound like something for you? Make sure to apply for the position now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7862141-2039893". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pincho Nation AB
(org.nr 556870-7623), https://career.pinchos.se
Sundbybergs torg 1 (visa karta
)
172 67 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Pinchos Jobbnummer
9951029