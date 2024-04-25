Technical Representative
2024-04-25
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Short Description
As a Technical Representative at SAS your role involves overseeing contracted maintenance activities for Scandinavian Airlines' aircraft fleet based in Stockholm, ensuring adherence to safety regulations, processes, maintenance schedules, and quality standards.
As member of the Tech rep team support to develop best practices for managing base maintenance projects and to continuously improve economical parameters and effectiveness of such projects.
Challenges you will work on
In this role, your challenge is to ensure SAS' commitment to safe and efficient air travel. Your stakeholder management skills ensure excellent communication between all interested parties, to ensure all SAS business targets are met.
As a highly qualified expert within their area of responsibility you will ensure outsourced Base maintenance is executed in an airworthy, safe and economical condition for SAS's fleet under restriction of the requirements imposed through regulations European Aviation according EASA Part-M, Part 145 and EU Ops.
As a Technical Representative at SAS you will
• Supervise maintenance check execution at the AMO location in relation to the SAS CAMO procedures as defined in CAME and CAME-P and quality view of SAS.
• Fulfill the tasks and responsibilities connected to the function and stated in the CAME CAME-P procedures.
• Ensure the work is performed in accordance with the Contract terms and conditions, within the agreed TAT and SAS budget limitation defined per project, as well as associated Procedure Manual PRM established between SAS and the AMO.
• Ensure the Airworthiness records are correct and in compliance with SAS/EASA standards and complete after every check and issuance of the CRS.
• Be the interface between the AMO and SAS supporting organization to streamline processes to ensure the agreed Turn Around Times (TAT) are met.
• Manage the AMO performance and working relationship through direct and indirect interfaces like daily progress meetings, escalations or deviations of the TAT and cost.
• Base check cost management and invoice control to ensure these are in line with the agreed SAS budget (including any pre agreed cost savings measurements).
• Represent CAMO at external AMO's and be the interface between the AMO and SAS supporting organization to streamline processes to ensure the agreed Turn Around Times (TAT) are met.
To be successful, we believe you should have:
• Bachelor Degree in aviation studies and/or Part 66 AML license (does not need to be valid, but shall cover relevant SAS operated aircraft types).
• Minimum 5 years relevant experience within the aviation industry, related to continuing airworthiness or aircraft maintenance.
• Good budgetary understanding and relevant business controls.
• Experience with working independently and effectively at remote locations with limited support from home base.
• Good understanding and experience with (base) maintenance contracts and invoicing.
• Experience and track record with project and business management.
• Practical experience of working with MMIS, preferably AMOS at expert level.
• Current or recent HF, EWIS, ETOPS, CDCCL and SMS training record.
As a person...
• You are driven to deliver excellent results within challenging time scales. You contribute with change initiatives and have a strategic mindset. Furthermore, you have strong communication skills at all levels with the CAMO organization and AMOs.
Other of Importance
• Deadline for application: May 19th, 2024. Due to GDPR, applications that are sent through email will not be handled, please make sure to submit your application through this ad.
• Desired startdate: As soon as possible
• Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6 month probation period
• Base: Frösundavik, Stockholm. Please note that travel will occur frequently in this role and you will work abroad for longer terms. In return, we offer an exciting, fast-paced opportunity for someone who is looking for something other than the 9 to 5.
• To be eligible for this position you need an EU-work permit
• To be eligible for this position you need to be able to pass a thorough background check due to the requirements of working airside.
For questions regarding the position or recruitment, please contact hiring manager Grecia Chaparro Castro at Grecia.ChaparroCastro@sas.se
.
