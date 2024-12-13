Technical Project Manager
Resurs Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-12-13
We are looking for an Technical Project Managerthat will boost us with talent, skills, motivation, empowerment, and energy. A rockstar that can deliver in terms of change management and project management, with skills and motivation to make things happen.
Get an idea of the role
You will be part of a team with other project managers and you will report directly to the IT Governance Manager.
The IT Project Manager role has the overall responsibility to manage assigned IT projects within the defined project scope, result, timeframe, and budget.
Your main responsibilities/tasks
• Carry out projects within the framework of the project directive/initiative and develop a project plan according to the requirement and/or solution proposal
• Identify and introduce improvements to working methods
• Agree on and plan resources/competence for the project
• Beside carrying out the normal project management responsibilities and projects you also will work with Change Management and the "soft aspects" of Change and transformation; make change understood by everyone, clear communication about the effects and value of the change
• Make sure to have an updated, visual view of projects
• Develop and improve our project management process and tools together with stakeholders and architects
• Working close with our Business Controller regarding financial follow ups
• Manage allocated resources
• Change the project organization if required
• Initiate project analysis
• Being responsible for development, improvement and implementation of the project management process and tools
• Conduct in different prioritization processes
On a personal level
We expect that you have documented and proven skills in project methodology, waterfall (PPS) and Agil methods (Scrum/SAFe).
To succeed in the role we further believe that you have
• Experience in leading complex projects with different stakeholders, performing pre-studies and analysis to produce a project plan.
• Proven skills in leadership, Change management and full project responsibility
• Strong business focus and willingness to deliver value to internal and external costumers
• Drive and interest of learning new things, prepare to dig in and act when needed
• Knowledge and experience of implementing proper steering and manage various types of projects within IT
• Knowledge in ITIL and similar frameworks
We place extra attention to your personal qualities and your ability to be a true team player!
Swedish and/or English is required.
More than a job
Resurs is a leading bank in the Nordics with a simple philosophy: we want to create balance in people's personal finances. On that foundation, we develop offers and services within loans, savings and payments for retail and e-commerce that are based on people's everyday lives, and that will create long-term value for our customers. And for society. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region.Apply today!
