Technical project manager
Incontext AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incontext AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At inContext we believe that passion creates an added value.
For us, that passion is co-creating the latest technology with amazing people.
We love developing both.
Do you want to be part of leading the future of technology and contributing to a more sustainable world? Are your strengths in planning and organization? Is your background in mechatronic, electrical, or mechanical engineering? Do you enjoy having many points of contact in your job and feel motivated by bringing all the different parts together for an excellent final result? If so, we think you are our new Technical Project Manager!
About the Role
As a Project Manager, you will have the opportunity to oversee the full picture of the project. Your main task will be to coordinate between suppliers, purchasing, and team members in the project. The goal is to lead, organize, and ensure everything comes together for the best result. You will create time plans and ensure that everyone in the project collaborates with the right quality and at the right time. Our projects take place within the electrical field, and together, we are electrifying the world.
You and Your Skills
We think you are a mechatronic, electrical, or mechanical engineer today that is ready to take a step into a leadership role. You can also have a background as a teamlead, techlead or project manager as well.
Requirements:
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Mechanical, Mechatronic, Electronics, Electrical Engineering)
• 1-3 years of experience in engineering work or technical project management (Electrical systems, Wire harness, Battery systems, HVDC, Energy, Defence, etc.)
• A positive and open attitude with the ability to assess different technical solutions
• Confidence in communicating with people from diverse backgrounds, experiences, and cultures
• A proven track record of being structured and orderly
• Great self-discipline and a natural talent for making things happen
• Proficient oral and written communication skills in English. Swedish or willingness to learn Swedish is a big plus
Who We Are and What We Offer:
• A unique opportunity to be part of exciting projects at our offices in Stockholm or at our customers' sites
• Excellent opportunities for personal development with challenging tasks and an individual career plan to ensure you can pursue your passions
• A workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud, welcoming employees, with many common activities, afterworks, sports, gaming, and an annual ski trip
• The chance to join our team of talented engineers providing solutions to help us reach our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2025
About inContext
We deliver expertise in Electrical System Design, Mechanical/Mechatronic Design, and Project Management. Our customers value our involvement at all stages and levels, relying on our input for ideation, design, and production. Our expertise covers everything from high voltage energy storage and delivery to complex CAN systems, embedded software to cutting-edge autonomous tech, and prototype CAD to hands-on cable harness development. We lead and develop from start to finish.
How to Apply
If you are ready to take the next step in your career as a Technical Project Manager, we would love to hear from you and look forward to see your application. Our people and culture manager, Katarina Anfelt will help you if you have any questions (+46739013080). Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incontext AB
(org.nr 556716-4800) Arbetsplats
inContext Jobbnummer
8796760