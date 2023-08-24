Technical Project Manager
Taekwondo coach, beekeeper, or hobby fisherman? Right now we are looking for a Technical Project Manager with interests beyond just work. Your talents and experiences enrich us. They contribute to a greater understanding of people's everyday lives and the world we all live in. And they make CPAC Systems a more enjoyable workplace. When you, the beekeeper, and the philatelist meet with the home handyman, you approach creative challenges in different ways than when you just wear your engineer hat. You find smarter solutions that make life easier for our customers in trucks, excavators, asphalt pavers, buses, and boats.
Do you want to be part of developing future products in automation, control, X-by-wire systems, HMI, hybrid development and connectivity/telematics? Do you have experiences beyond what is shown on your business card or diploma? Then you are welcome to lead and develop the automotive industry together with us.
This is what we want you to do
As a Technical Project Manager at CPAC Systems, you will be at the forefront of the most exhilarating projects in the engineering industry. We are a technology-driven company where Project Managers are expected to understand the technology and take responsibility for the technical scope of the projects. We thrive in an environment where technical skills meets creativity, fostering a culture of collaborative problem-solving. Staying ahead of the curve, rallying the team, and effectively capturing ideas and challenges are central to your responsibilities. You will be responsible for project budgets, resource allocation, and liaison with customers and suppliers. We work in a flat organisation, in an industry where progress is rapid and therefore as a project manager, you will be involved where things are happening.
This is you
To excel as a Technical Project Manager at CPAC Systems, we believe you are a communicative leader who adeptly drives projects forward, both independently and through team collaboration. If you understand integrated systems and have experience in leading projects in advanced technical product development, then you have the right profile. Expertise in functional safety is highly valued and adds to your profile's strength. Your educational background includes a university or engineering degree, ideally in mechatronics, electrical engineering, or data science.
We operate within a hybrid work environment, offering a balance between office and remote work where you should be able to be at the office several days a week.
Join our vision
At CPAC Systems, we promote individuality and cultivate a diverse team of personalities. In our world, we recruit personalities. If this resonates with you, seize the opportunity to make your mark on the future of industrial vehicles. Submit your application today and feel free to reach out to Malin Lindebjörn at Malin.lindebjorn@cpacsystems.se
