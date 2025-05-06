Technical Product Manager
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
The OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Components team at Processing Equipment AB is recruiting a Technical Product Manager to own and develop the product portfolios within Instruments and Sensors. This is a permanent position and the location is Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
The team is responsible for our global product portfolio of OEM components such as pumps, valves and electrical components. The portfolio thus includes components purchased from selected suppliers and intended to be used across all three businesses; Packaging, Processing and Services.
In this team, we drive standardization and the continuous improvement of the OEM portfolio to ensure competitiveness and to support business strategies whilst complying to Tetra Pak standards and legal requirements. You will be part of a technically skilled team with a focus on creating, establishing and managing a competitive global portfolio of OEM components. You will work closely with our suppliers as well as with many internal stakeholders such as the Business Streams, the Project organization, Services, Development & Technology (D&T) and Supplier Management. The role includes complex working with strategic partners and partnerships.
As a Technical Product Manager, you will:
Be the Subject matter expert of Instruments & Sensors relevant for Tetra Pak
Own, manage and continuously improve your portfolio of components to satisfy stakeholders' current and future needs
Create and implement your portfolio strategy in close collaboration with Supplier management and other key stakeholders
Drive standardization of your portfolio
Drive product deployment
Lead the technical dialogue with suppliers on, e.g. specifications
Support internal stakeholders with technical support, component recommendation and troubleshooting
Actively build and work with your portfolio network
Be aware of internal and external needs relevant to your portfolio to drive continuous portfolio optimization
Create and perform internal product trainings
Own the product documentation/information and make sure it is created and well maintained
Proactively make sure that information related to the components is easily available and that technical information is communicated to relevant stakeholders in a structured way
Ensure components are compliant with legal demands and Tetra Pak requirements
Together with Supplier Management drive actions with suppliers to improve quality where needed
We believe you have
University degree or equivalent in engineering or similar work experience
At least 5 years of relevant work experience in a similar role
Experience in Product management is an advantage
Technical subject matter expert knowledge and experience in Instruments and Sensors is a pre-requisite. Familiarity with automation, digitalization, control systems and IoT is an advantage
Food processing/manufacturing industry experience is an advantage
Ability to align technical features with business goals. Goal driven, yet technically knowledgeable and aware of the details
Excellent stakeholder management and networking skills on all organizational levels
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Fluent English language knowledge
Experience in data & analytics for Product management is preferred
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-05-20.
To know more about the position, contact Linda Lindenberg at +46 46 36 3781
Questions about your application, contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
