Technical Product Manager - Fixed term
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Huddinge Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Huddinge
2026-08-05
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Huddinge
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact-on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
We are looking for a new colleague to join our Technical Product Management team within BU Separation Technologies, for a fixed-term period of six months, with the possibility of extension.
About the job
As Technical Product Manager (TPM), you will be responsible for stainless steel separators used in Life Science applications within the Food & Pharma industry. You will maintain and oversee the technical specifications and construction files for your product range, ensuring they remain up-to-date and compliant.
A key focus of this position is understanding and interpreting compliance requirements for life science products. You will work closely with colleagues in both the Technical Product Management team and the Life Science program.
This is a key position in our team. For the right candidate, there may also be opportunities to lead and coordinate activities for the Food & Pharma maintenance team. This includes for example, weekly meetings focused on daily activities related to separators, collaborating with TPMs and designers, and leading weekly Change Request Board (CRB) meetings.
Who are you?
You are customer focused, and service minded, and you administrate multiple tasks in a high pace environment unchallenged. You work well in project teams. Quality improvement work is a known and natural way of working for you. Furthermore, to succeed in this role, you have:
Strong social and communication skills
Ability to anticipate consequences of improvements and deviation for a range of machines and/or another department's
Focus on timely deliveries and quality
Ability to communicate complex matters both orally and in writing
Technical orientation with commercial mindset
Ability to lead technical investigations
What you know
You have a degree in engineering and several years of relevant work experience. Knowledge of life science processes and requirements, or experience in the industry, is highly valued.
Additionally, you have:
Good understanding of technical specifications
Knowledge of separation technology and system functionality
Experience with design and production
Ability to work independently and make decisions
Good command of English both spoken and written
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we work together and help each other to develop and create value for our customers. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
For more information, please contact
Taru Nordström, Manager Separator Development,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Axel Scharing, Akademikerna,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible and not later than August 23rd, 2026.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of Alfa Laval commitment to a safe and healthy workplace, alcohol and drug testing is applied during the preemployment process.
#LI-DNI Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Separatornvägen 1, Huddinge (visa karta
)
141 49 HUDDINGE Kontakt
Contact
Alfa Laval regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com Jobbnummer
10023649