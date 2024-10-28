Technical planner
Cbre Gws Sweden AB / Fastighetsskötarjobb / Linköping Visa alla fastighetsskötarjobb i Linköping
2024-10-28
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cbre Gws Sweden AB i Linköping
, Norrköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
, Götene
eller i hela Sverige
Take the chance to work as a Technical Planner in an international company. Here you get the opportunity to work in a team and with varied tasks. Apply for the position today as selection is ongoing!
CBRE's mission is to deliver service and maintenance of properties and develop the property-related services, all to ensure that our client and its employees have a well-functioning workplace. By working with continuous improvements, we develop methods and processes to always deliver with high quality.
CBRE Data Centre Solutions (DCS) is a part of the CBRE Group with over 115.000 employees worldwide and delivers fully integrated real estate, facilities and technology solutions for data centre owners, occupiers and investors across the globe. As a dedicated business line within CBRE, DCS is dedicated to solving complex challenges within every stage of the data centre lifecycle.
Join us now in Linköping (Sweden) and bring your unique talent and skills to our Team.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
Technical Planner's main tasks is to ensure the operational delivery of daily work within and outside of the Base FM Scope. The Technical Planner is also to highlight any issues within the realm of operational work to the Contract Manager. The Technical Planners are also to manage and follow up internal CBRE processes. Making sure that the delivery is in line with the statutory requirements, CBRE regulations, Client standards and CBRE's QHSE and RISE policy.
Main tasks
* Technically coordinate and supervise contractors with support from the team.
* Responsible for the sites computerized maintenance management system (CMMS).
* Responsible for Quantum system, managing PPM and Si7.
* Ownership of asset management and continuous work with 10 year asset plan.
* Creating, maintaining and reviewing a programme of work.
* Breaking large jobs down into phases and ensuring that activities are completed on time.
* Maintaining a good structure of service protocols, inspection protocols and drawings.
* Supporting in producing progress reports and forecasts.
* Supporting in calculation of resources needed for an activity.
* Conduct all meetings with internal, contractors, suppliers and external customers in a professional manner.
* Demonstrating and sharing knowledge of installations and attend and conduct training of technical staff.
* Oversee day-to-day operation.
* Identifying constraints and risks. Specific to Incidents - have a technical review about content.
* Identifying technical reviews and audits.
* Overlook on how the tickets from Support mail are handled by Operator.
* Have a overall look on CERM pages and highlight any coming issues or due dates, everything that needs to be followed up.
* Keep our systems functional.
* Overlook Critical Spare parts - overall.
* Participate in the organization of the team and development of work procedures and processes.
* Determine and identify labor and skill required to perform the work or bring in if external support is needed.
* Support in the creation and data collection for various reports.
* Monthly reports figures needed for customer month report and contract review figures.
* Keep track of monthly and quarterly hours from the team.
* Follow up and reporting of the stipulated processes.
* Contribute to the load management file and reporting together with team lead.
* Continuously improve the delivery.
* Drive and contribute to increased efficiency.
* Follow up the set budget targets with contract support and contract manager.
* Ensure that contractual commitments are met and exceeded.
YOUR QUALIFICATIONS / PROFILE
* Relevant education / qualification with focus on administration and asset management.
* Proven track record in a asset management or administration role which has included responsibility for planning, service, culture, people and business growth.
* Experience with technical planning responsibilities, preferably for critical environments.
* Strong service orientation and ability to work in an international team.
* Dealing with a range of people including site employees, suppliers and customers.
* Effective communication skills enabling the individual to work with clients, suppliers, and staff.
* Calm manner, able to work under pressure and with changing demands.
* Ability to work as part of a team, as well as independently.
* Demonstrate ability to work close with different teams and improve the output.
* Excellent time management and organizational skills.
* Commitment to continuous improvement.
* Results / task orientated, with attention to detail and accuracy.
* Organized but flexible attitude with the openness to break new grounds to challenge inefficiencies
* Highly motivated and self-aware.
* Ability to understand complex situations.
* Confident use of MS Office.
* Excellent presentation skills - written, verbal and presentation.
* Fluent language skills in English and Swedish.
We offer a varied service with development opportunities. With us, you get to be part of the exciting growth journey and change process that the company is currently undergoing. You will be covered by our occupational pension, our health care benefits and our Benify portal, etc.
The position is at 100% and until further notice with location in Linköping.
CBRE is the world's largest commercial real estate and investment company. At CBRE, our passion is to deliver market-leading real estate-related services that contribute to our clients' success! Our approx. 115,000 employees help investors, property owners and tenants all over the world and in 2023, turnover exceeded 30 billion dollars. CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) is a business area within CBRE that delivers integrated services within real estate services, projects and consulting. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "189417". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cbre Gws Sweden AB
(org.nr 556991-2628) Arbetsplats
Cbre Gws Sweden Kontakt
Oskar Kollserud oskar.kollserud@cbre.com Jobbnummer
8979903