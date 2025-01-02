Technical Operations Manager to Abion
2025-01-02
Are you a skilled IT professional and a great leader? Do you enjoy working in a fast paced and global organization? Then this position as Technical Operations Manager to Abion might be something for you!
About Abion
"Abion is a fast-growing and profitable platform-based IP and domain services provider on a journey on becoming a European IP powerhouse. We have a unique position in the market with nearly 30 years of experience in digitalization as an ICANN-accredited registrar and a comprehensive Brand Protection package and software and services within Domain Management, Trademark Management, and Web Security.
We offer an exciting position in a fast-paced organization that is constantly growing and developing in a highly current industry. At Abion, we believe in giving our employees great freedom with responsibility. We foster a diverse, dynamic, and permissive culture with lots of cross-departmental collaboration and with great opportunities for personal development. We want to be the best and therefore expect the best from ourselves and our colleagues.
Abion is on an exciting path, and we want like-minded people to join us on the next step of our journey to become the best IP company in Europe, an IP powerhouse!"
About the position
In the position as Technical Operations Manager you will be responsible of leading an IT support team of 3, located in Stansted, UK and Gothenburg, Sweden. Your main focus will be to lead, coach and develop the team and oversee operations and develop IT support strategies and processes for the global end users. Abion is growing rapidly, both organic and by acquisitions, therefore your team will play an important role in making the migrations of different IT environments as smooth as possible for the users.
Additionally, you will serve as a liaison between different departments and monitor and follow up on performance metrics and ensure continuous improvement in service delivery.
Lastly, it is expected of you to be able to be hands on when needed to support high volume of tasks in the team.
Since your team is supporting international sites such as New Zealand, China, Malaysia Dubai, Norway, Italy to name a few, traveling can be a possibility. The day to day support is done during standard working hours. Business critical IT issues are escalated to the on call sysadmin team.
Your main responsibilities: Manage the IT support department that supports Abion globally.
Ensure smooth and efficient IT operations and follow up on and implement IT support strategies and processes.
Act as a liaison between different departments.
Be able to be hands on in IT operations when needed.
About you
To be successfull in the position as Technical Operations Manager we believe that you have several years of experience within IT operations, IT support with a focus on Windows and Microsoft environment (M365, Intune, Teams etc.), both on-prem and Azure Cloud and hybrid configurations. You feel confident in your leadership and have a track record of leading others, ideally as a Team Leader or Manager. You are familiar with ITIL practices and Risk Management processes, network, infrastructure and firewalls. Lastly, if you have experience in CyberEssentials and ISMS this is considered a merit.
As a person we believe that you are structured and analytical with a problem-solving approach. You are a natural leader and can stay calm under pressure. You possess strong communications skills and are fluent in Swedish and English both written and spoken.
Important for the position: Several years of experience in IT Operations/IT support with a focus on Windows and Microsoft environments.
Experience with Windows on-prem servers, hybrid and Azure cloud solutions.
Strong leadership skills.
General understanding with ITL practices and Risk Management processes.
General understanding with network, infrastructure and firewalls.
Experience with CyberEssentials and ISMS is considered a merit.
Abions offer
Abion is in a scale up phase, offering you the chance to join them on an international journey. Their strategy includes both organic growth and growth through acquisitions, making for an exciting and dynamic work environment. They also provide excellent benefits, a competitive salary, and opportunities to work abroad at one of their European offices.
Practical details: Start date: As agreed upon.
Scope: Full-time, 100%. Standard working hours.
Location: Gothenburg (hybrid work setup).
Salary: Fixed monthly salary.
Does the role as Technical Operations Manager sound interesting? Selection is ongoing, so don't hesitate to send in your application. In this recruitment process, significant emphasis will be placed on personality.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559218-3940) Arbetsplats
Abion AB
Philip Ackeborn philip@needo.se
9085014