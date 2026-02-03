Technical Operations Engineer
2026-02-03
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rebaba AB i Lidingö
Rebaba builds circular battery systems from second-life EV batteries. Our products power buildings, industries, and charging sites while reducing costs and emissions. We design and assemble our systems in Sweden and combine hardware, embedded electronics, and control with a strong mission: democratising access to clean, affordable and modern energy for all.
As we scale, we need a highly structured and driven Technical Operations Engineer who can own technical project operations end to end, allowing our engineering team to focus on product design and development.
If you want to build technology that accelerates the energy transition and see your work deployed in the real world, we would love to hear from you.
About the role
You will be responsible for the full operational flow behind our battery system sourcing, production and deliveries. This includes documentation, sourcing, supplier management, certification process handling, high level electrical project engineering, logistics, and coordination across engineering, production, and installation. Your work will ensure that our projects run smoothly from start to finish and that all technical requirements are met.
What you will do
Documentation & Manuals
Create and maintain project documentation, installation instructions, manuals, checklists, and wiring schedules.
Turn engineering inputs into complete, polished, customer-ready documents.
Certification & Compliance
Review standards and certifications (CE, EMC, electrical requirements, safety).
Interpret what these mean for our products and summarise required actions.
Maintain certification checklists and compliance documentation.
Sourcing & Supplier Management
Identify and evaluate suppliers for components, cables, CTs, electrical hardware, enclosures, and mechanical parts.
Negotiate pricing, delivery terms, and supply agreements.
Manage RFQs, purchase orders, and delivery tracking.
Project Logistics & Coordination
Plan and manage shipping, freight, customs, scheduling, and installation logistics.
Ensure that all components arrive on time and match project needs.
Coordinate between engineering, production, suppliers, and installers.
Electrical Documentation Support
Build and maintain project engineering electrical schedules, cable lists, and related documents.
Work with electrical engineers to ensure all documents are accurate and up to date.
Who you are
Extremely structured, organised, and detail-oriented.
You enjoy documentation, planning, sourcing, and making sure everything is in the right place at the right time.
Strong communicator who works well with engineers, suppliers, and installers.
Comfortable reading technical specifications, wiring diagrams, and basic electrical information (CTs, cables, breakers).
Experienced in sourcing, supplier negotiations, or procurement.
Entrepreneurial mindset, you build processes, improve workflows, and handle complexity independently.
Motivated by ensuring that technical projects run smoothly and efficiently.
Your background
Experience in technical operations, procurement, project coordination, or compliance-heavy roles.
Familiarity with electrical components and industrial hardware.
Strong organisational and documentation skills.
Comfortable working with suppliers and managing technical sourcing and logistics.
Experience with certifications or safety documentation is a plus.
Bonus: Experience in battery systems production, installation or project management is highly beneficial.
