Technical manager
Elbit Systems Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Elbit Systems Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
This is your opportunity to join our engineering team as a Technical manager and lead the way in the development of cutting-edge technology within a growing, interesting and important industry. Does working with multidisciplinary projects sound interesting? Do you seek a leadership role? Are you also a person that strive to develop yourself and want to be a part of a growing team? Keep on reading, this might be your next challenge.
We're on the lookout for a talented colleague to head our cross functioning engineering team, taking charge of the entire lifecycle of system development - from analysis and specification to deployment and testing. Sounds interesting, apply today!
About the role:
As Technical manager you will lead an engineering team that is responsible for development of systems that includes software, integration of various sensors and communication systems, electrical and mechanical components. You will work with defining system characteristics and architecture to drive project success. You will also participate and lead system reviews and work with the definition of system validation, system integration and testing processes.
Example of work tasks
• Design and develop multidisciplinary projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams conceptualize and create a system that involves diverse fields and disciplines
• Define system characteristics and architecture to ensure that the system architecture aligns with system requirements, scalability, and future adaptability
• Participate in and lead system reviews
• Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure that requirements are clearly defined, measurable, and traceable throughout the project lifecycle
• Define system verification, integration, and validation processes by establishing clear methodologies for verifying that the system meets specified requirements and standards
To succeed in this role, you:
• Have a bachelor's in electrical-, mechanical-, software engineering or equivalent
• Have several years of relevant experience within multidisciplinary functions and as a system engineer
• Comprehensive understanding of complex systems
• Can speak and write English and Swedish at a professional level
It is meritorious but not a requirement if you have a background as a defence system engineer and that you have experience as an R&D project manager. It is also meritorious if you have experience in C4I systems, radio systems and/or networks.
As a person, you have a collaborate approach and strive to see people grow and develop. You are confident in yourself and in your role as senior system engineer, have good communication skills, ability to build relationships and influence different parts of an organization. You are also result-driven, strive towards proactivity and have a strong problem-solving ability. At Elbit System Sweden you will be part of a dynamic and flexile environment and therefore you can easily adapt to new conditions.
Application
Welcome with your application today, selection and interviews will take place continuously, so submit your application as soon as possible. If you have questions about the role, you are welcome to contact Gashaw Eshete, gashaw.eshete@elbitsystems.se
. If you have questions regarding the application, contact HR-and recruitment consultant, mimmi.nyman@elbitsystems.se
As a security company, we are required to carry out a security check on our employees and you need to be a Swedish citizen.
Elbit Systems Sweden
Elbit Systems is a world-leading international technology company active in a variety of areas worldwide, primarily in defence and security. Elbit Systems develops and provides a broad portfolio of products and systems for all types of applications, whether it is in the air, on the ground, at sea or in the cyber area. Our systems are used all over the world and Sweden has been an important market for us for a couple of years now, both in terms of Swedish customers for our products and Swedish partners for deliveries to other countries.
In the digitalization of military communications and military command and control systems, Elbit Systems is a leading player and at the same time a pioneer and offers digitized complete solutions for all types of applications at the forefront of technology and has a product portfolio that covers everything from HF radio to satellite and IP/WAN networks for all types of data flows, regardless of whether it is voice, video or other data. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elbit Systems Sweden AB
(org.nr 559250-5019), http://www.elbitsystems.se Arbetsplats
Elbit Systems Sweden Kontakt
Mimmi Nyman 0760-494951 Jobbnummer
8302495