Technical Lead Microsoft 365 & Identity
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will take a key role in shaping a global Microsoft 365 and identity landscape for an international company in the automotive and powertrain sector. The environment is modern, business-critical, and used across multiple sites, with high expectations on security, scalability, compliance, and user experience.
This is a hands-on technical lead role where you combine architecture, engineering, and advisory work. You will work in a true DevOps setup and help drive automation-first ways of working across collaboration services and identity platforms built on Microsoft 365, Active Directory, and Entra ID.
Job DescriptionOwn the technical architecture for Microsoft 365 collaboration services, including Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Viva, Exchange Online, and key integrations.
Define and evolve the platform roadmap based on business needs, security requirements, and digital workplace goals.
Engineer, configure, and optimize Microsoft 365, Entra ID, and Active Directory to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable services.
Build and improve event-driven integrations and automated workflows using PowerShell, Graph API, Azure Functions, Logic Apps, GitHub Actions, and Infrastructure as Code.
Support hybrid identity scenarios and improve authentication, access, and compliance across the platform.
Work closely with operations in a DevOps model to resolve complex incidents, remove root causes, and continuously improve platform reliability.
Act as a senior technical advisor to product owners, security teams, architects, and business stakeholders.
Mentor team members and contribute to backlog refinement, strategic discussions, and cross-team planning.
RequirementsDeep hands-on experience with Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Viva, Purview, and Exchange Online.
Strong knowledge of Entra ID, Active Directory, Conditional Access, MFA, hybrid identity, and cloud security fundamentals.
Experience building event-driven integrations and automation with PowerShell, Graph API, Azure Functions, and Logic Apps.
Solid understanding of Infrastructure as Code, GitOps, CI/CD pipelines, GitHub Actions, DevOps, and cloud-native design principles.
Proven background in technical leadership, architecture, or senior engineering within collaboration or identity platforms.
Ability to explain complex technical topics clearly to both technical and business stakeholders.
Fluent English, spoken and written.
Nice to haveExperience with ServiceNow integrations or workflow automation.
Knowledge of Purview compliance and data governance capabilities.
Architectural experience in hybrid cloud environments with multi-tenant organizations.
Certifications such as MS-700, MS-720, MS-740, SC-300, or equivalent experience.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7467040-1914859". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9821101