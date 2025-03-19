Technical Lead Engineer
Thule Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Gnosjö
2025-03-19
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bring your life
Want to join a dynamic team creating world-leading products that make it easy to bring what you care about - securely and in style - while living an active life? If you're a team player who thrives in a sustainability-driven environment and wants to shape products that inspire an active lifestyle, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
Join our Global Product Development Department, with over 250 engineers, primarily based at our Global Product Development Center in Hillerstorp, Sweden.
Our cross-functional team is made up of skilled, motivated members with diverse expertise. In Hillerstorp, we've expanded with new offices, team rooms, creative spaces, and top-notch prototype areas, including a cut & sew and electronics lab.
What you 'll do at Thule
As a Technical Lead Engineer, you will play a key role in our design engineering team, developing technical solutions for our dog crates, including accessories, and other related items designed for vehicles. Since our products are made for cars, you will work closely linked to the automotive industry and its high safety requirements. From concept to final product, you will ensure a structured development process while adhering to project and engineering routines.
Your work will involve hands-on CAD design, producing high-quality technical specifications, and collaborating closely with teams to bring ideas to life. You will take an active role in prioritizing and managing technical aspects, and delegating engineering tasks within the team throughout the process. This includes ordering and evaluating prototypes, analyzing test results, validating design strength through simulations, documenting technical aspects, and managing design risks.
Additionally, you will collaborate cross-functionally with colleagues in QA, purchasing, and other departments to ensure our products meet the highest standards of innovation, quality, and sustainability.
Externally, this position is titled Technical Lead Engineer to align with industry standards, while the internal title at Thule is Chief Engineer.
What you bring
To be successful in the role as Technical Lead Engineer, we believe that you have an Academic Degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar, and an extensive documented experience within mechanical design engineering.
You have experience working with different materials and understand how to optimize them for functionality, strength, and safety. In addition, you are fluent in English, where knowledge of Swedish is seen as an advantage.
As the role involves practical elements, we assume that you thrive in environments with hands on product development. You are self-driven, structured and have a good ability to prioritize various projects and working tasks.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team but also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Apply by submitting your application through "apply for position" at our Thule Career Site. Last day for applying is April 11, 2025.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
For questions, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, Oscar Persson, at oscar.persson@thule.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com. Ersättning
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/47". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970) Arbetsplats
Sets - Thule Sweden Ab, Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
9232157