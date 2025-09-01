Technical Lead
2025-09-01
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Technical Lead - Steering to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
THE ROLE
Responsible for handling System Safety in steering systems, requirement engineering. Know how to work with architecture elements. Good know how of ISO 26262 for System safety.
This position would be working within Engineering Research and Development area of Tata Technologies and specifically on Vehicle Programs. The fast-paced development provides a challenging environment suited to an engineer who can quickly develop skills in new areas and liaise with and drive other engineers within a multidisciplinary/global team. Our customers expect high standards, and we require staff capable of meeting such demands.
AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
System Safety deliverables for different vehicle variants.
Development of ASIL D requirements according to ISO26262.
Supplier interaction for correct delivery of content.
Alignments with testing team for verification of safety requirements.
System Architect - Defining safety requirements/design at all CF/PF level.
Supplier acquisition and ESOW support for system safety topics.
Validate Safety Goals in vehicle fault injection testing.
Test case reviews system safety requirements.
Basic electronic design knowledge.
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEGDE
Bachelor's degree in computer science/electrical/mechatronics Engineering.
Extensive experience in automotive systems.
Exploratory requirement handling understanding.
Understanding of ISO26262
Basic knowhow of CAN/CANoe, CANalyzer and similar tools for the analysis and manipulation of CAN traffic
Aspice understanding.
Systemite's System Weaver - CarWeaver
Have knowledge of TCe (Teamcenter).
Experience working with CANoe , CANape , Simulink.
Experience working with diagnostics and good knowledge of UDS.
Experience in testing on test vehicles.
Good understanding of system/software testing and methodologies.
Good understanding of vehicle network communication technologies.
Good English language skills.
Swedish Drivers License (B).
Track license T1/T2 is advantage.
In return for bringing your expertise to our business we offer a competitive salary along with excellent benefits including:
Private Health Insurance
Parental Leave
Continued Training (through our internal portal and external resources)
Sick Leave
Flexible Working Hours (Flex Time)
Pension Scheme
Employee Referral Scheme
25 Days of Holiday plus Bank Holidays
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest, each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01
E-post: emelie.mansson@tatatechnologies.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Technical Lead - Steering".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286), http://www.tatatechnologies.com
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9485918