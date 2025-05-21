Technical Lead
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Technical Lead to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Requirements
Review the vehicle architecture, platform details and function, feature list
Collaborate with the vehicle architecture, system design team to define DHU System architecture and design.
Detail out the DHU System design with respect to function and subsystems.
Define functional, interface and compliance requirements and specification.
Discuss and align with internal and external stakeholders with respect to the system design
Support in certification activities
Participate and support in vehicle level workshops, discussions
Status Reporting
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
