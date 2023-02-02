Technical Lead - Applied Science
Luxbright offers X-ray emission solutions to international system suppliers. Our patented technology allows for world-leading image resolution and improved X-ray machines to save, protect, and simplify people's lives. Luxbright makes microfocus affordable and enables new applications based on cold cathode technology. Development, production, and testing are all carried out under the same roof in state-of-the-art facilities located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Role and responsibilities
As Technical Lead specialized in applied physics and advanced engineering you will play a key role in driving the transition from theoretical findings to practical product implementations together with the rest of the development team. A key responsibility will be acting as the subject matter expert on X-ray tube/source technology and theoretical physics.
This role is based in the Luxbright HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden and you will report to the CTO.
Among other things you will:
• Be the main subject matter expert on the theoretical physics that apply to X-ray tube technology.
• Be an innovation source and drive new development and research ideas as we explore new domains.
• Develop solutions to problems as they arise in both development and production matters.
• Lead and collaborate with the engineering team to develop proof of concept projects based on theoretical findings to transition to producible products.
• Perform theoretical modelling of complex designs.
• Lead preliminary and critical design reviews throughout the product development process.
• Deliver against project timelines and scopes.
Your profile
We believe you have a PhD or similar in theoretical physics or equivalent. You have over 5 years professional working experience in applied physics research, development, or similar field. You have a deep understanding of ultra-high vacuum systems. Familiar with working in product development processes and commercial working environments. You have experience of analyzing simulation results and virtual modelling.
As a person you are confident in problem solving methodology and analytical thinking. You have a positive and solution-oriented approach and are not afraid to take decisions. Strong communication skills in both spoken and written English.
Knowledge of high voltage applications, field emission and electron beam physics is meriting.
Contact
In this recruitment process Luxbright collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Cecilia Karlsson +46 (0) 76 164 89 00. Please send in your application through www.mpyascitech.com. Ersättning
