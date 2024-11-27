Technical/infrastucture - Stockholm
2024-11-27
For our client, we are looking for a Technical/Infrastructure Snowflake SME to join their team. This role requires an expert in Snowflake architecture, infrastructure management, and optimization to ensure the efficient and secure operation of Snowflake's data platform. The ideal candidate will collaborate with architects, development, operations, and business teams to implement and maintain Snowflake solutions that meet high performance, scalability, and security standards.
Key Responsibilities
• Design and implement Snowflake's technical infrastructure to ensure optimal performance, reliability, and scalability.
• Ensure the Snowflake architecture is aligned with the organization's data strategy and complies with relevant regulatory standards, including data storage, compute clusters, and cloud integration.
• Lead the migration process, applying best practices for Snowflake deployment and usage to maintain high availability.
• Work closely with platform teams to define and enforce data protection policies within Snowflake, including monitoring, data lineage, and quality controls.
• Implement cost optimization strategies by managing warehouse configurations, storage, and usage monitoring, while aligning infrastructure costs with business data needs.
• Oversee data lifecycle management, ensuring compliance with data governance policies for archiving and data retention.
• Troubleshoot and resolve Snowflake-related issues such as query performance, data loading errors, and configuration incidents.
• Drive innovation by recommending Snowflake enhancements and tool integrations to improve the platform's capabilities.
Qualifications
• 7+ years of experience in IT infrastructure and data engineering, with at least 3 years focused on Snowflake.
• Advanced expertise in Snowflake architecture, data modeling, and data capabilities.
• Strong proficiency in SQL and Scala execution within Snowpark.
• In-depth knowledge of cloud platforms, particularly those supporting Snowflake.
• Excellent communication skills to convey complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
• Experience in the banking domain is a plus.
Additional Skills
• Proficiency in Snowpark, IT infrastructure management, and data engineering best practices.
• Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex technical issues effectively.
