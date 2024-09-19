Technical Implementation Consultant to BI company
2024-09-19
Help customers unlock the full potential of integrated products by guiding them through smooth implementations. Use your technical expertise and project management skills to deliver best practices, resolve issues, and ensure success in live setups. If you enjoy building strong relations with client and guiding them through a complex IT-environment, this might just be the right next role for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Technical Implementation Consultant you will guide the customer through the implementation of our clients integrated products and their connectors. The role does not involve hands-on technical development but requires strong technical knowledge and mentoring skills to support the customers' technical staff by providing best practice advice and issue resolution during the customer's implementation phase.
You will also manage each implementation as a small project individually, or as a part of larger projects. You will work closely with internal stakeholders to maintain high level of knowledge in the integrated and connector products. The aim of the role is to ensure customer satisfaction by making sure that customer starts realizing value with their contracted products efficiently running in their live setups.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Drive the overall implementation of integrated products or connectors, in individually owned projects/cases or, as part of larger projects in collaboration with Customer Project Managers.
• Engage with the customer and execute the standard implementation process, which includes reviewing and offering guidance of the customer's proposed architecture, business & technical requirements, API calls, configuration, settings, best practices and QA processes.
• Coordinate and communicate with relevant internal stakeholders to assist in prioritizing business needs, issue resolution and follow-up status of the implementation work
• Support the intake of new or updated processes and products
• Provide mentorship to colleagues and educate stakeholders on processes, fostering standardization and compliance
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Qualification (preferably a Degree) in Computer Science, Business Information Technology, or similar technical discipline
• Experience in project work, consulting, leading and/or project management
• 1- 3 years experience in a direct customer facing role
• Experience working with integrated products and/or integration platforms
• Experience developing/configuring CRMs, such as Salesforce, MS Dynamics, SAP
• Excellent written and spoken English skills, fluency in another language is an advantage
To succeed in the role, we see that you are focused on delivering results and meeting customers needs. You are a versed communicator and a natural team-player.
