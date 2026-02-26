Technical ERP Architect
Consilium Safety Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-02-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Consilium Safety Group AB i Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Consilium Safety Group, we don't just build technology - we create solutions that protect people, assets, and the planet. As a global leader in fire and gas safety, we serve critical industries such as marine, energy, rail, and construction.
With more than 100 years of expertise and 55 offices worldwide, we combine deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge innovation to shape the future of SafetyTech. Backed by strong investors, we're entering an exciting transformation and growth journey - and we're looking for a Dynamic 365 F&O Technical Architect to join us on that journey.
Your Role As a Technical ERP Architect within our IT department, you will be instrumental in defining the design, performance, and scalability of our ERP and related solutions. You will ensure that our systems are secure, reliable, and aligned with business objectives, while collaborating closely with global teams across Consilium.
Key Responsibilities
Design and oversee development, integrations, extensions, and customizations in Dynamics 365 F&O.
Guide development teams, review and approve technical deliverables.
Ensure security, performance, and compliance in solution architecture.
Define and manage the infrastructure of D365 F&O
Collaborate closely with GPOs, development teams, and project managers.
Lead the deployment and environment strategy, ensuring smooth delivery and maintenance.
What We Offer
A competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
A key operational role within a global SafetyTech leader.
A dynamic, collaborative, and supportive workplace culture.
The opportunity to contribute to technologies that protect lives and assets around the world.
Apply Now
If you're ready to learn, contribute, and grow, join us and help shape the future of SafetyTech.
Apply today and be part of something that truly makes a difference.
Want to Learn More?
Hear from our CEO, Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, on our transformation journey: Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, Consilium, en mästare på turnarounds - Värdeskaparna | Podcast on Spotify Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6778328-1863471". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Consilium Safety Group AB
(org.nr 556519-2134), https://careers.consiliumsafety.com
Salsmästaregatan 21 (visa karta
)
422 46 HISINGS BACKA Arbetsplats
Consilium Safety Jobbnummer
9765839