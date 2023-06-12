Technical Director - Shared Services
2023-06-12
The Shared Teams at Embark are focused on building powerful and reusable infrastructure and backend components for our games. Some examples of things we're working on are matchmaking, authentication, and gameserver infrastructure. As a Technical Director you will work closely with technical and creative stakeholders across the organization to understand and capture requirements from game teams and create a strategy and roadmap to satisfy these needs.
You are an engineering leader with great passion for building long term tech vision, improving developer productivity, engineering excellence and user experience with a proven ability to develop talent to meet the needs of your organization.
An important part of your work is to identify the needs of the organization early, and provide infrastructure, tools and guidelines to enable them to focus solely on the product. You motivate your teams with technical and product vision and example and collaborate well with other functions to execute fast.
You start small and iterate based on measurable outcomes, optimizing and improving as you go. You are not afraid to challenge and stand up for your opinions, but are an adept listener and able to balance your team's needs with those of others to achieve the best overall outcome.
We think you have a strong technical background and are able to work hands-on when needed, as well as having strong leadership skills.
Example of responsibilities
• Responsible for Engineering Platform architecture, design, and automation to ensure high availability of our games.
• Identify, evaluate, and implement tools / technologies to drive automation and optimization of version control, configuration management and CI/CD processes.
• Provide hands free, self-service approach to Platform provisioning & Operations.
• Recruit, develop, and retain talent to build the next gen DevOps culture and SRE teams and to ensure the staff has the skills and capabilities to meet development needs.
• Drive adoption of standardized SCM and CI/CD processes and identify, implement, and track key metrics for visibility.
• Navigate through ambiguity to build the roadmap for the team.
• Provide technical leadership: articulate high-level technical strategy, encourage technical discussions, apply good principles for software development, and facilitate code reviews to drive the shipping of quality code into production and other development efforts.
We would love if you have
• Practical experience from different areas of game development, as well as industry experience working as a Technical Director.
• Extensive knowledge in DevOps and SRE methods
• Strategic mindset and ability to manage stakeholders at all levels
• Experience with Agile, scrum, Kanban and commonly used tools like jira and github are required
• Experience in software lifecycle including release planning, time estimates, release processes, software testing, incident and issue management, monitoring & alerting and related
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
