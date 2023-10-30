Technical Cleanliness Technician
2023-10-30
We are looking for an experienced Technical Cleanliness Technician to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Quality team based in Skellefteå.
About the job
Manufacturing of Battery Cells requires a high level of cleanliness of the manufacturing environment and process. This is accomplished with the use of controlled environments over the manufacturing process, specially designed equipment, and strict cleaning routines of the machines and the areas. The controlled environments can be clean and dry rooms (for the critical process steps) but also other high cleanliness grades rooms.
You will in part be responsible for the monitoring and validation of these areas, equipment and activities is critical for the production of a safe and high quality product. As the technical cleanliness engineer you will perform the cleanroom cleaning validations and contamination monitoring activities, analyses the samples with the help of Quality Control, and assist on root cause analysis for contamination excursions and ensures that the cleaning procedures of the production operators and cleaning team personnel are carried out and in the correct manner. Finally, the technical cleanliness engineer proposes improvements to ensure a safe working environment and high-quality and efficient operations at NV Ett AB from a technical cleanliness perspective.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead day-to-day technical cleanliness assurance activities in production ensuring that technical cleanliness specifications are met.
Ensure control checks are completed according to control plan in defined time.
Ensures robust start of production and coordinated quality handover between shifts.
Manage the day-to-day particle trap, air measurement management and black bin (disposal) management, including creating layouts, meticulously collecting results, calculating values and ensuring the standards are met
Develop a cleanliness plans outlining the regular cleaning of black boxes and the overall maintenance of cleanliness within our controlled environments.
Provide training to new employees
Provide training to new employees, focusing on cleanliness rules and behaviors in particular in the production facilities and ensure aligned with our technical cleanliness protocols.
Active engagement in Gemba walks is essential. Your insights and observations during these walks will be valuable in maintaining our technical cleanliness standards.
Act on deviations and ensure coordination with customer processes.
Prepare detailed reports that comprehensively document cleanliness activities and findings, contributing to our commitment to quality.
Develop and continuously improve clear and comprehensive instructions detailing technical cleanliness procedures and instructions.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light, and we strongly believe in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Skills & Requirements
Higher Education Diploma or Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
Quality engineering experience (+1 years) beneficial and not mandatory
Work experience in automotive, aerospace or a manufacturing or industrial setting beneficial.
Awareness of international technical standards (e.g.: ISO, VDA)
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with customers and internal stakeholders and cross-functional teams.
Proficiency in data analyzing, feedback, and identify trends and implement preventive measures.
