Technical Business Developer To Beamonics
2025-01-21
Do you want to be part of developing the world's best laser-based gas analyzers while driving technological innovation forward? At Beamonics, you'll have the chance to work at the cutting edge of technology and be part of an innovative company with big ambitions. We're growing our team and looking for someone who wants to play a key role in our journey - could that be you?
WHAT WE OFFER
Based in Lund, Sweden, Beamonics has been revolutionizing gas analysis since 2017. You'll be part of a tight-knit team that includes the original inventors of our laser diode gas analyzers. We've got a great mix of experienced engineers and bright minds from Lund University, all working together to create the best gas analysis system.
We focus on developing advanced TDLAS systems, designed to handle the tough demands of today's industries. Our patented solutions are designed to replace legacy systems like NDIR, GC, and FTIR, meeting tough industrial demands with unmatched precision. With a projected market size of $10.57 billion by 2030, we're set to capture a significant share.
We offer a supportive environment where you can grow as a business developer and sales professional and be part of an exciting growth journey both in Sweden and globally. As the company expands, you'll have opportunities to shape your role, potentially leading a sales team and taking on product ownership responsibilities. Join a dynamic and innovative team driven by knowledge, passion, and ambition!
YOU WILLYour role will be to increase our market presence and build key relationships with customers, partners and decision-makers for our gas analysis products. You'll contribute to our continued success using your technical interest and expertise and innovative and sales-oriented mindset. Your key responsibilities will be to:
Analyze markets to identify growth opportunities and develop strategies to capture them.
Identify new potential customers.
Build strong relationships with customers and partners to drive sales and expand our market presence.
Product demonstrations and continuous customer and lead follow-up.
Provide market insights to R&D, our CEO and the board - influencing innovation and business strategy.
Establish new partnerships and grow Beamonics' network to increase reach and impact.
YOU ARE
We're looking for you who have experience in technical business development or sales, or a technical background and now looking to transition into a commercial role. You're goal-oriented, collaborative, and skilled at building partnerships. Fluency in English is essential, and experience in launching new business areas is highly valued. As a person you are also humble, self-driven and proactive with a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
or call +46 730 821 230 or Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
or call +46 70 301 82 79 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT BEAMONICSBeamonics, based in Lund and founded in 2017, is an innovative technology development company specializing in advanced laser-based sensors. Our patented core technology addresses critical environmental challenges.
The technology is used to measure, quantify, and analyze atmospheric particles and gases, helping to detect emissions of greenhouse gases like methane and carbon dioxide, as well as hazardous gases. Other applications within Beamonics' product portfolio include leak detection, process gas monitoring, environmental monitoring, industrial process control and much more. For more info visit www.beamonics.se. Ersättning
