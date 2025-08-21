Technical Artist - Medical VR Simulation
Simlogic AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg
2025-08-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Simlogic AB i Göteborg
We are a passionate and ambitious team with big dreams to make healthcare procedures safer globally. We have raised more than US$1million in previous funding and our recently launched flagship simulation has received very good reviews in Singapore, and the Nordics.
We are now looking for an experienced and talented Technical Artist to join our team. The suitable candidate will work closely with the internal and external stakeholders, taking responsibility to develop realistic and optimized content for the best immersive learning experience. Visit us at skillupvr.com to find out more about what we do.
Successful candidates will
• Create and optimize high-quality 3D assets for VR performance
• Develop and implement efficient art pipelines for medical simulation content
• Build realistic virtual medical environments and scenarios
• Collaborate with developers for seamless Unity integration
• Troubleshoot complex virtual world building challenges
• Maintain version control and automation workflows using Git/GitHub
• Ensure visual consistency and technical excellence across all projects
• Lead project and interface with end users for feedback (management track)
Essential Requirements
• Relevant degree in Computer Graphics, Game Development, Digital Art, Computer Science, or related field
• Minimum 3+ years experience in technical art, game development, or similar role
• Hands-on experience with VR development and optimization
• Proficiency in C# and strong scripting abilities
• Expert-level experience with Unity game engine
• Advanced skills in 3DS Max, Maya and Blender
• Experience with Git and GitHub automation workflows
Technical Expertise
• Character rigging and animation
• Low-poly modelling and optimization
• UV unwrapping and mapping
• Texture baking and creation
• Blendshape animation
• Shaders in Unity
• PBR texturing workflows
• Level art and environment creation
• Experience optimizing assets for real-time rendering
• Ability to create and improve art production workflows
Personal Qualities
• Independent, responsible, good time management and results oriented
• Professional and have good standard but knows when to be pragmatic
• Enjoys multi-tasking and problem solving
• Team player, good communication skills in English
• Interest in virtual reality
Perks
• Work-life balance, remote and flexible work arrangements, performance bonus and overseas assignments, team-bonding trips Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-20
E-post: contact@skillupvr.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Simlogic AB
(org.nr 559474-1588)
Medicinaregatan 8 A (visa karta
)
413 90 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9470185