Technical AI Product Lead - Pharmacy Domain
2026-02-25
Tech innovation at Apotea Apotea is Sweden's largest online pharmacy, committed to making healthcare products accessible and efficiently delivered to everyone. We're rebuilding our core platform on modern cloud-native architecture, combining deep domain expertise with genuine care for our customers. We've been recognized as Sweden's best e-commerce company multiple times, and we're now investing heavily in the next generation of our technology stack.
In Tech, our vision is to move toward being AI-first, highly automated, and data-driven systems, not by layering AI on top of legacy workflows, but by redesigning how software are built and operated. We focus on building systems that are scalable, observable, and owned by engineers end-to-end.
We are now looking for a Technical AI Product Lead for the Pharmacy domain, who wants real ownership, real impact, and an opportunity to shape Apoteas core business.
Your role as a AI Product Lead at Apotea * Leader of an AI team - Lead a small team of up to eight engineers building products at Apotea. * Own the roadmap - From concept to deployment, define and drive the development of AI-powered solutions that align with business goals and user needs. * Bridge business and technology - Translate business problems into clear technical requirements, working closely with Machine Learning Engineers, Software Developers, and stakeholders. * Prioritize with purpose - Balance quick wins with long-term initiatives by using data, business insight, and technical feasibility to guide backlog prioritization. * Collaborate hands-on with the team - Sit with your team daily and be an active part of sprint planning, backlog refinement, and solution discussions. * Define success metrics - Own the KPIs for your domain & products and ensure they deliver measurable impact. * Validate ideas fast - Drive experimentation and data-driven iteration to move from insights to deployed solutions quickly. * Ensure production readiness - Work with engineers to ensure the solutions meet reliability, performance, and compliance standards before going live. * Communicate clearly and often - Share progress, risks, and outcomes transparently with leadership and other stakeholders. * Follow up the AI trends and find good AI products - Educate non technical members in the organization to help them use AI and become more efficient in their daily tasks.
Who you are? We're looking for a Technical Product Lead who thrives at the intersection of AI, business, and engineering.
You're TECHNICAL enough to keep up: * Understands AI/ML concepts, data pipelines, APIs, and MLOps practices. * Can ask the right questions to understand engineering tradeoffs. * Proficient in using AI tools & building POCs * Bonus: Experience in software development, data science, or ML engineering.
You're a PRODUCT MANAGER who: * Drives outcomes, not just outputs. * Turns fuzzy problems into structured roadmaps and actionable tasks. * Prioritizes ruthlessly and communicates with clarity.
You're STRATEGIC and HANDS-ON: * Works well with ambiguity and adapts quickly to change. * Takes ownership across discovery, delivery, and iteration phases. * Balances user experience, business value, and technical feasibility.
You're a LEADER: * Hire and retain technical top talent. * Develop an inclusive and high performing culture. * Inspire the team to build inovations with big impact.
Bonus points for experience with: * E-commerce, logistics, or health tech domains. * Working in small, agile, cross-functional teams. * Swedish language skills (not required, but a plus).
What Apotea Offer You
The chance to work on cutting-edge AI and ML projects that impact millions of customers.
Join a flat, agile organization with minimal bureaucracy
Drive sustainability through eco-friendly packaging and logistics
Opportunities for career growth through training, mentorship, and industry conferences.
Collaborate in a cross-functional, transparent environment
Own projects from concept to deployment
A stable, future-focused company with a meaningful mission to improve healthcare accessibility.
About Apotea Apotea.se is Sweden's largest online pharmacy, with the country's broadest range of over 32,000 non-prescription items and nearly 19,000 prescription drugs for humans and animals. Recognized as Sweden's most sustainable e-commerce company (Sustainable Brand Index 2021), we simplify everyday life for our customers with fast deliveries and expert advice. In 2024, Apotea reached a turnover of SEK 6.5 billion and currently employs about 1,000 people across Stockholm, Lidingö, and Morgongåva.
Apotea is an inclusive employer that values diversity. We welcome all applicants and strive to create a work environment where people, regardless of background, gender, age, religion, or disability, can thrive and grow.
Recruitment Process
Apply
Interview: Screening
Interview: Technical & Product Capabilities
Interview: Culture Fit
Background Check: As a pharmacy, we always conduct a background check.
Offer Presented
Location: Sveavägen 168, Stockholm, Sweden Reports to: Chief AI & Tech Officer
For more information or questions, visit our career page or contact us at jobb@apotea.se
We do not accept applications via email.
Join Us and Make a Difference - We hope you want to be a part of our team! Submit your application today-interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled immediately. Start date by agreement.
