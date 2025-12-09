Technical Advisor / Senior Consultant
Job Description
Technical Advisor / Senior Consultant
We invite you to bring your project management and engineering background into play as you contribute to the energy transition towards renewable energy sources and sustainability. To succeed in this role, you must have experience and understanding of early-phase projects and a passion for the green energy transition. Are you our new Technical Advisor/Senior Consultant? Click the apply button to send your application.
Inviting bright minds
Do you want to push the boundaries of your profession and develop your excellence in an open, collaborative, and empowering culture? We work to create a sustainable future, and our inspiring projects and innovative solutions aim to set the standard among our peers. You will join a global company that has been growing successfully since its founding in 1945. Together, we lead and leave a positive impact on societies, companies, and people around the world.
Are you passionate about shaping the future of energy and industry? We are looking for an experienced and driven Technical Advisor / Senior Consultant to join our growing advisory team, driving the development of early-phase studies, technical and strategic assessments within the green energy transition. We focus on decarbonisation of heavy industries, carbon capture, utilisation & storage (CCUS), hydrogen and Power-to-X, energy storage, and gas infrastructure.
Your new role
As the Technical Advisor / Senior Consultant, you will play a pivotal role in overseeing and driving a diverse portfolio of early-phase studies and initiatives. Your strategic vision and project management expertise will be instrumental in ensuring the successful execution of these studies and in building strong client relationships.
Your key responsibilities will be:
Lead and deliver pre-feasibility, feasibility, and conceptual design studies, technology and strategic assessments for clients across the energy and industrial sectors.
Manage projects, ensuring high-quality outcomes, client satisfaction, and timely delivery in line with the agreed budget.
Actively contribute to business development, including proposal preparation, client engagement, and identifying new market opportunities.
Provide strategic and technical guidance to clients on pathways toward decarbonisation and energy transition.
Collaborate with internal experts and external partners to deliver integrated techno-economic and strategic analyses.
Communicate complex technical insights in a clear and business-oriented manner to senior decision-makers.
Contribute to the development of new advisory offerings and methodologies within the energy transition domain.
About you
Master's degree (or higher) in engineering, energy systems, or a related technical field.
5-15 years of experience in consultancy, technical advisory, or early-phase project development within the energy or process industries.
Proven track record in managing feasibility or concept studies (FEL 0-2) or similar strategic projects.
Solid understanding of industrial decarbonisation technologies - such as CCS/CCU, hydrogen and Power-to-X, electrification, energy storage, and gas infrastructure, preferably with a deeper understanding of one of the listed technology fields.
A commercial and consultancy mindset, with the ability to scope, sell, and deliver advisory projects.
Excellent communication, presentation, and stakeholder management skills.
Professional fluency in English; additional proficiency in a Nordic language or Polish is an advantage.
What we can offer you
Commitment to your development
Leaders guided by our Leadership Principles
A culture that welcomes you as the unique person you are
Inspiration from colleagues, clients, and projects
The long-term thinking of a foundation-owned company
An outstanding opportunity to join our Energy Division and team up with 2,000 experts in 14 countries, covering the full spectrum of technologies and all parts of the value chain.
Projects that aren't just technically intensive, but where you will also contribute to making a real difference
Ready to join us?
Please submit your application and CV online. We invite diversity in all its forms and encourage applicants from all groups to apply.
Deadline: 19.12.2025
Work at the heart of sustainable change with Ramboll
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. As a foundation-owned people company, founded in Denmark, we believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start - and how we work. Our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act and being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. Ramboll employs more than 18,000 people globally across 35 countries. Ramboll experts deliver innovative solutions across Buildings, Transport, Water, Environment & Health, Energy, Management Consulting, and Architecture & Landscape. Combining local experience with global knowledge, we help shape the societies of tomorrow.
Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion
Equality, diversity, and inclusion are at the heart of what we do. At Ramboll, we believe that diversity is a strength and that different experiences and perspectives are essential to creating truly sustainable societies. We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone is able to flourish and reach their potential. We also know how important it is to achieve the right balance of where, when, and how much you work. At Ramboll, we offer flexibility as part of our positive and inclusive approach to work. We invite applications from candidates of all backgrounds and characteristics. Please let us know if there are any changes we could make to the application process to make it more comfortable for you. You can contact us at job.advert.accessibility@ramboll.com
