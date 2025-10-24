Tech Operations Manager at StickerApp
2025-10-24
Build something fun. Lead something real. Join StickerApp as our new Tech Operations Manager and help us keep our systems secure, reliable, and efficient - so our teams can keep building the world's most playful sticker experience!
About us
StickerApp is the small company that made it big in the sticker world. What started in 2006 as a niche idea has grown into a thriving global platform with over 120 employees, including a 20-person strong Tech team, serving customers in more than one hundred countries. We help creators, brands, and everyday sticker lovers design and order high quality, custom stickers that feel personal, fun, and easy to make.
Our product is fully online, our team is proudly hands-on, and our ambition is to make every interaction, from designing your first sticker to unboxing your latest order, feel just right. We care deeply about the experience, and we believe craft, speed, and joy can go hand in hand.
Who are we looking for?
We're looking for a driven and structured Tech Operations Manager who can take ownership of our technical operations and make sure everything runs smoothly - from system reliability and security to process efficiency.
You thrive in a role where you move things forward. You're comfortable taking the initiative, coordinating across teams, and making sure decisions turn into actions. This role focuses on operational execution and technical alignment rather than formal personnel management.
What your days might look like
You'll work at the heart of StickerApp's technical operations - ensuring stability, security, and progress across our systems and infrastructure. You'll collaborate daily with development, IT, and management, balancing proactive improvements with fast, effective problem-solving when issues arise.
You'll be part of a Tech Operations team of four - including specialists in TechOps, DevOps, and 1st Line Support - working closely together to secure uptime, performance, and data protection. In this role, you'll report directly to our CTO, and play an active part in the IT leadership group.
What you'll do
Drive the implementation and follow-up of StickerApp's security and compliance strategy.
Coordinate penetration tests, vulnerability scans, and internal audits.
Coordinate and oversee incident handling - from detection and troubleshooting to documentation and preventive measures. Prioritize and plan the work of the TechOps/DevOps team to maintain uptime and operational excellence.
Establish and refine procedures for monitoring, change, release, and service management.
Ensure robust disaster recovery plans, backup routines, and secure infrastructure use.
Optimize cloud and hosting resources for performance and cost efficiency.
Negotiate and maintain supplier SLAs and ensure smooth collaboration with partners.
Support development teams in improving CI/CD pipelines and release stability.
Prepare and share operational reports and insights that drive continuous improvement.
How we work
We value action, ownership, and collaboration over hierarchy.
We move fast, but never at the expense of quality or security.
We focus on clarity, simplicity, and efficiency in everything we do.
Who you are
You're structured, analytical, and proactive - someone who sees what needs to be done and makes it happen. You enjoy keeping complex systems in order, solving problems before they grow, and working closely with others to get things across the finish line.
Your strengths
5+ years of experience in operations, DevOps, or technical coordination.
Strong understanding of IT security, infrastructure, and cloud environments.
Familiarity with frameworks and standards such as ISO 27001, GDPR, and PCI DSS.
Experience with monitoring, incident response, and system optimization.
Ability to plan, prioritize, and communicate clearly across teams.
Strong written and spoken communication skills in English and Swedish.
Why you will love working here
We are a growing product company with a stable business, short decision paths, and a team-first culture. We are proudly based in Lomma, and we spend four days a week together at the office - because it makes the work better and more fun.
You'll find an environment where ideas turn into action quickly, where collaboration is natural, and where people genuinely care about their craft. You'll work on a product that brings creativity to life - and leaves a real, tangible mark in the world.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
In this recruitment, we are cooperating with Cabeza AB. If you have any questions about the role, contact Recruitment Consultant Malin Schultz: malin.schultz@cabeza.se
