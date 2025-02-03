Tech Lead to our team Payment Platform
At Qliro we deliver safe and simple payments. We are a dedicated partner to our merchants who serve their customers every day. We believe that if our merchants grow, we grow. We are a company of dedicated, friendly and highly competent people that together have redefined what Qliro and payments can be.
The Payments Platform Team is a backend heavy team that is responsible for the Payment Transactions, integration with our Payment Service Providers and Settlements Consolidation for our merchants. We stand on the transactional frontline, driven by an unwavering commitment to exceptional availability and performance levels.
Current focus for your team:
Handles 50,000+ payment transactions per day On a journey from monolith to autonomy, and from on premise to cloud in AWS C#, .NET, AWS, Terraform, GitLab, Event Driven Architecture, RabbitMQ, MS SQL Server, New Relic, Kibana
Your focus will be to:
You will lead the design of technical solutions aligned with our overarching strategies and guide your team's development activities by assisting in breaking down tasks and estimate efforts needed to reach your goals. You will divide your time between leading the team as well as doing hands on coding.
You will ensure that the team'ssolutions adhere to Qliro's guidelines and meet regulatory and security standards and implement tactics to improve and maintain code quality.
Communicate the product team's target architecture and vision to the team as well as supporting the Product Manager with your team's technical perspectives in their discovery, planning and stakeholder management.
You will mentorless experienced team members byproviding constructive feedback as well as collaborate with our Engineering Manager to further develop the team's competence.
As a tech lead at Qliro, you are also a part of out extended leadership team where you will discuss strategies with leaders across Qliro in order to further redefine what Qliro and Payments can be.
What we are looking for in our new team lead:
You are highly experienced in C# .NET and have touched the majority of tools in the rest of the stack
Leadership skills to inspire and guide the team in the transition to a modern architecture prepared for Qliro's current and future business needs
You have practical experience from working with agile engineering methods combined with a solid understanding of software engineering best practices
Since we are doing a cloud journey, migrating to AWS from on prem solutions, it is considered a plus if you have worked with cloud technologies
You have an understanding of system design, data structures, API development and algorithms
If you have worked with payment transactions before, it is highly beneficial
