Tech Lead Salsa
Telenor Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-29
Who we are
We're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. As a Telenor employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play an important role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
Telenor is ongoing a strong digital transformation, rapidly heading towards a fully data driven future and hence investing in the field of Analytics. We are now looking for a Tech Lead Salsa who wants to make a difference being part of this exciting journey, and to join Analytics platforms team.
What you will do
Join our dynamic Analytics Architecture & Platform/Automation team within the Analytics & AI division, where innovation and collaboration drive everything we do. As part of our team, you'll get hands-on experience with our data warehouse environment, contributing to both DWH Technology operations and development tasks. You'll collaborate closely with experienced team members in an agile setting, where knowledge sharing is key to delivering top-tier technology solutions.
Your responsibilities will include managing essential operations, such as taking backups, applying patches, and maintaining Oracle systems. You'll also be actively involved in tackling development tasks within the backlog alongside the Product Owner (PO).
As Tech Lead, you'll work with other Analytics & AI teams, as well as technical, privacy/security, and data management teams to ensure smooth operations and innovative outcomes.
Who you are
To succeed as a Salsa Tech Lead, we believe you have a relevant university degree and bring at least 7 years of experience working in a data warehouse environment, focusing on both development and operations. Your expertise in SQL, especially with Oracle, is essential, and experience with GCP is a valuable merit. You should have strong knowledge of system maintenance and recovery, along with database administration skills such as backups, patching, and maintaining Oracle systems.
* Data Modeling: Experience with data modeling is highly desirable.
* Cloud Platforms: Familiarity with Google Cloud or AWS is a significant advantage.
* Industry Background: A background in the telecom industry is a plus.
* Language Skills: Fluency in both Swedish and English is essential.
* Personal Traits: Self-driven, collaborative, and solution-oriented, with a proactive approach to challenges.
* Mindset: Thrives on taking initiative and working with others
Our promise
We promise you a human company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital reality. You will be part of a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will get:
* A flexible way of work - have a lunch workout without having to rush back, leave/pick up the kids from school? This is no problem if you deliver your work.
* Development and training programs so that you can deepen your knowledge and broaden your skills
* A generous health and benefit package including health checks, "give me a break" days, employee discounts, regular, occupational pension and much more...
Come join us
If you are interested and would like to know more, you are welcome to contact Adeel Anwar (adeel.anwar@telenor.se
) Please don't send your application by mail - applications by email will not be evaluated.
Good to know
According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments.
