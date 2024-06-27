Tech Lead Partner Solutions
2024-06-27
At PostNord IT, we build the best digital customer solutions for the Nordic markets.
Some examples are PostNord App, Skicka Direkt, PostNord Portal and Postcard App. Live tracking, parcel robots and digital postage are some of the latest services we have developed. Find out more about us on LinkedIn.
Our Area and the Team
We, the Partner Solutions area, are responsible for the solutions that are used at our 3 600 Service Points in Sweden, Denmark and Finland. We also handle the support tools in Backoffice and the Parcel Locker integration in the Nordic Countries. These solutions are central to our growth.
We are now looking for a Tech Lead for the Retail Core Team. This team focus on common services for all the teams in Partner Solutions and also for the integration with the rest of the PostNord IT landscape.
As a tech lead you will be part of an agile team that has cutting-edge expertise in this area.
Part of your time will be spent doing what we expect you to love - coding. As a tech lead you also have the responsibility for setting the technical vision for our solution, together with the team, to coach other members of the team on technical decisions and being a close sparring partner in discussions with your Product Owner.
The Team is always in focus so it's important that you are a good team player.
Some of our technologies/techniques:
- Microservices/Serverless
- TypeScript/JavaScript
- Java
- NodeJS
- AWS - Lambda, DynamoDB, SQS, S3 to name a few.
- REST
- Android and iOS native platforms.
We are looking for you
- Technical expertise: You should be a master of the technology stack used by the team and have a deep understanding of software development principles, coding practices, and architecture.
- Leadership skills: You'll be responsible for leading and guiding the development team towards our set goals. We're looking for someone who can not only lead the teams daily work but also empower the team to take ownership and drive the development initiatives forward. You should be able to inspire and motivate team members and be comfortable making technical decisions.
- Agile methodologies: You should be well-versed in agile methodologies, including Scrum and Kanban, and be able to implement them effectively within the team.
- Communication skills: You should have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical team members and colleagues.
- Problem-solving skills: You should be able to identify and solve complex technical problems, as well as anticipate and prevent potential issues before they arise. You conduct investigations to map the conditions for new development initiatives, define the backbone for new user stories and tasks and refine development initiatives together with the team.
- Team player: You should be a team player who works collaboratively with other team members and other teams to achieve our goals. You cater for good collaboration within the team and ensure the team's work progresses efficiently and smoothly.
- As a person, you are committed, curious and unpretentious.
- At least 5 years relevant working experience.
Meritorious experience: (Nice-to-have)
- Good knowledge in PostNord system landscape with focus on the Retail Domain.
System requirement:
Engineer cloud AWS focus
- Good knowledge of AWS Principes and how to build serverless architectures
- Tech Stack: Dynamo DB, PostgreSQL, S3, EventBridge, SNS/SQS, API GW
- Experience in Serverless Framework is a merit
- Experience/curiosity in front-end development (React, Vue, Angular) is a merit
- Experience in docker/container solutions like EC2, Fargate is a merit.
Language requirement:
English in speech and writing. Proficiency in at least one Scandinavian language is meritorious.
We offer you
- Flexible hybrid workplace with an open working climate.
- Good development and career opportunities.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions.
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at http://www.postnord.com
What are you waiting for? Welcome with your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible.
If you have any questions about the position, email mats.sandblom@postnord.com
Please note that we do not accept applications by email.
